Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

Deadline for EPFO's ELI scheme extended: Here's what you need to know

EPFO extends UAN activation deadline for ELI scheme to June 2025. Activate your UAN now to access life insurance and other EPF benefits.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief for many Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has once again extended the last date to activate Universal Account Numbers (UAN) under the Employees’ Enrolment Campaign-linked (ELI) scheme.
 
The new deadline to activate your UAN and become eligible for the scheme’s benefits is June 30 now.
 
This extension offers more time to thousands of unorganised and contractual workers whose UANs were either inactive or never activated.
 

What is the Employees’ Life Insurance scheme?

 
The Employees’ Life Insurance (ELI) scheme, formally known as the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme, offers life insurance benefits to EPF members. In case of the death of the insured employee during service, the nominee is entitled to claim a lump sum amount, with maximum benefits up to Rs 7 lakh.
 
   

Why does UAN activation matter?

 
To avail of EDLI scheme benefits, your UAN must be active and Aadhaar-seeded.

Also Read

PremiumGig worker swiggy online delivery food

Allow gig workers the option to choose between EPF and NPS schemes

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Forgot your UAN? Here's the step-by-step guide to recover it online

Photo: Shutterstock

Got overlapping job dates?EPFO says your PF claim will not get rejected now

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

Govt keeps EPF rate at 8.25% for FY25: Here's what it means for you

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Govt ratifies interest rate at 8.25% on employees' provident fund for FY25

 
Activation ensures:
 
  • You are officially registered with EPFO. 
  • Your employer’s EPF contributions are linked properly. 
  • You and your nominees can claim EPFO benefits including EDLI, pension (EPS), and provident fund (EPF) withdrawals.
 

Who should act?

  • Workers whose UANs are not yet activated. 
  • Workers whose Aadhaar details are not linked with UAN  .
  • Employers who on-boarded workers under the ELI scheme but failed to get their UANs activated earlier.
 

How to activate your UAN?

 
Activating your UAN is simple and can be done online:
 
Visit the EPFO member portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in
 
Click on “Activate UAN” under “Important Links”
 
Enter your UAN, name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, and mobile number
 
Submit the OTP received on your registered mobile
 
Set your login credentials
 
Once activated, your UAN can be used to check balances, claim benefits, and update KYC

More From This Section

PremiumThe insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Travel insurance: Choose sum insured based on health, age and trip type

Bank Holidays

June 2025 bank holidays: Keep your banking on track with these dates

income tax

ITR-1, ITR-4 utilities released: How to use them for easier tax filing

stocks, markets, mutual fund

New to Midcaps? Tata's Passive fund offers low-cost, diversified exposure

Canara Bank alleges Rs 5 bn fraud by Kolkata-based R P Infosystems

Canara bank waives minimum balance requirement for all SB accounts

Topics : EPFO BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon