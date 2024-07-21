Kerala govt allocates Rs 900 cr for social security pension installment

The Kerala government on Sunday announced that the distribution of an installment of the social security pension would begin in the state on July 24.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the deserved beneficiaries would get Rs 1,600 each.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Finance department has allocated Rs 900 crore for the same, he said in a statement here.

Those who have given the bank account number would receive their pension via bank and others would receive the amount through cooperative societies, it said.



It was announced in this year's state budget that steps would be taken for the monthly distribution of the pension, the finance minister said.