Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Karnataka govt employees to get 58.5% salary, pension hike: Siddaramaiah

As per the recommendations of the Commission, the salary, salary-related allowances, and pensions of government employees will be revised with effect from August 1, 2024

Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar

The revision will be applicable to non-teaching staff of universities, employees of aided educational institutions, and local bodies: Karnataka CM | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the salary and pension of the state government employees will increase by 58.5 per cent to the basic pay as of July 1, 2022 as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission.
The revision of salary and pension will come into effect from August 1 this year and will see a 32 per cent increase in the house rent allowance.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the recommendations of the Commission, the salary, salary-related allowances, and pensions of government employees will be revised with effect from August 1, 2024, as decided in the Cabinet meeting held on July 15, Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
Accordingly, the salary and pensions will be revised by adding 31 per cent Dearness Allowance and fitment of 27.50 per cent to the basic pay of the employee as of July 1, 2022, he added.
"This will increase the basic salary and pension of the employees by 58.50 per cent. There will be an increase of 32 per cent in house rent allowance," the statement read.
"The minimum basic pay of employees will increase from Rs 17,000 to Rs 27,000. The maximum pay will be revised from Rs 1,50,600 to Rs 2,41,200. The minimum pension of employees will be increased from Rs 8,500 to Rs 13,500, and the maximum pension will be revised from Rs 75,300 to Rs 1,20,600," according to Siddaramaiah.
The revision will be applicable to non-teaching staff of universities, employees of aided educational institutions, and local bodies, he added.
This salary revision will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 20,208 crore per annum and necessary budgetary provisions have been made in the budget of 2024-25, the chief minister said.
The Seventh State Pay Commission was constituted on November 19, 2022 to address the demands for revision of pay, allowance, and pension of State government employees. The Commission submitted its report on March 24, this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt to implement recommendations of 7th Pay Commission

money, invest, funds

DA to overtime: Revised allowances for central government employees

Shooting, Gun

LIVE news: Indian national killed, another injured in Muscat mosque shooting in Oman

Sandeep Deshmukh, Co- Founder and CEO, ElasticRun

Pune-based ElasticRun eyes operational profitability by end of October

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu to meet Shah, Sitharaman during two-day Delhi visit

Topics : 7th Pay Commission Karnataka Karnataka government Siddaramaiah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon