Beware! LIC warns customers against fraudulent calls, fake claims

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has warned its customers against fraudulent calls, fake claims, and phishing scams while advising policyholders to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown sources.

LIC emphasised that it never contacts customers via calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, or emails for verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) details. It has urged customers to refrain from disclosing sensitive policy or banking information in response to unsolicited communications, asserting that such interactions may be attempts by fraudsters to deceive policyholders with fake bonus offers and exaggerated monetary benefits.

“In case you receive such spurious calls, WhatsApp messages, or e-mails, please report it to us at spuriouscalls@licindia.com. Please report complaints regarding online financial fraud immediately to the National Cyber Crime Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or call the helpline in 1930,” said LIC in a post on X.

Also Read

Security measures for LIC customers:

Avoid unverified communications: Do not entertain calls, messages, or emails from unknown or unverified sources.

Beware of false promises: LIC does not offer exaggerated bonuses or monetary benefits through third parties.

No KYC verification requests: LIC does not ask customers for KYC verification via calls, SMS, or emails.

Do not share personal information: Avoid sharing bank details, policy information, or OTPs with unknown individuals.

Stay alert against phishing attacks: Be cautious of fake emails, links, or fraudulent digital platforms impersonating LIC.

LIC has urged policyholders to register on the official customer portal at www.licindia.in and download the LIC Digital App from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store to further enhance customer security. These official channels provide legitimate policy-related services, ensuring customers receive authentic updates and notifications.

LIC also advised its customers to communicate only through its official WhatsApp number and warned against trusting any other numbers that may falsely represent themselves as LIC by using its logo or other identifiers.

Official LIC contact information:

WhatsApp assistance: Say ‘Hi’ at 8976862090

Call centre services: LIC helpline at (022) 6827 6827

SMS support: Send ‘LICHELP ’ to 92224 92224