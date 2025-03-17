Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Beware! LIC warns customers against fraudulent calls, fake claims

Beware! LIC warns customers against fraudulent calls, fake claims

Country's largest insurance company urges customers to avoid divulging sensitive policy or banking details in response to unsolicited communications

Scam, Online scam
Photo: Shutterstock
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has warned its customers against fraudulent calls, fake claims, and phishing scams while advising policyholders to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown sources.
 
LIC emphasised that it never contacts customers via calls, SMS, WhatsApp messages, or emails for verification of Know Your Customer (KYC) details. It has urged customers to refrain from disclosing sensitive policy or banking information in response to unsolicited communications, asserting that such interactions may be attempts by fraudsters to deceive policyholders with fake bonus offers and exaggerated monetary benefits.
 
“In case you receive such spurious calls, WhatsApp messages, or e-mails, please report it to us at spuriouscalls@licindia.com. Please report complaints regarding online financial fraud immediately to the National Cyber Crime Portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in/ or call the helpline in 1930,” said LIC in a post on X.
 

Also Read

Govt is planning to sell 2-3% LIC stake in FY26, may seek extension

LIC Smart Pension Plan? FAQs about new retirement planning scheme answered

LIC suffers Rs 84,000 crore dent in portfolio amid stock market crash

LIC's Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 17% to Rs 11,056.5 crore

LIC Q3 FY25 results: Net profit increases 17% to Rs 11,056 crore

Security measures for LIC customers:
 
Avoid unverified communications: Do not entertain calls, messages, or emails from unknown or unverified sources.
 
Beware of false promises: LIC does not offer exaggerated bonuses or monetary benefits through third parties.
 
No KYC verification requests: LIC does not ask customers for KYC verification via calls, SMS, or emails.
 
Do not share personal information: Avoid sharing bank details, policy information, or OTPs with unknown individuals.
 
Stay alert against phishing attacks: Be cautious of fake emails, links, or fraudulent digital platforms impersonating LIC.
 
LIC has urged policyholders to register on the official customer portal at www.licindia.in and download the LIC Digital App from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store to further enhance customer security. These official channels provide legitimate policy-related services, ensuring customers receive authentic updates and notifications.
 
LIC also advised its customers to communicate only through its official WhatsApp number and warned against trusting any other numbers that may falsely represent themselves as LIC by using its logo or other identifiers.
 
Official LIC contact information:
 
WhatsApp assistance: Say ‘Hi’ at 8976862090
 
Call centre services: LIC helpline at (022) 6827 6827
 
SMS support: Send ‘LICHELP ’ to 92224 92224
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada eases post-graduation work permit rules for college graduates

4 one-way tickets: How to convert bank points for extra Air India rewards

Premium

Book profits if your portfolio is overweight on US-focused equity funds

Premium

Govt likely to bring back single tax return system for search cases

Premium

Under-construction property: Check developer credibility before investing

Topics :LIC ScamBS Web ReportsLife Insurance Corporationfinance

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story