Delhi hits 10 million ABHA IDs:Understanding the health ID and how it helps

More than 10 million residents in Delhi have created digital health records under the Ayushman Bharat ecosystem, signalling a gradual shift towards paperless healthcare access that could directly reduce medical stress and out-of-pocket costs for families, according to government data reported by PTI.

According to the data, Delhi currently has over 10.1 million Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers, while more than 700,000 eligible beneficiaries have received Ayushman Bharat health cards since the scheme’s rollout in the capital in February last year.

What is an ABHA number and why it matters

An ABHA number functions as a digital health identity, linking an individual’s medical history, prescriptions, diagnostic reports and hospital records on a single platform.

A senior government official told PTI that while the Ayushman card is limited to eligible beneficiaries, the ABHA number can be created by any citizen and helps doctors instantly access a patient’s treatment history during emergencies. This reduces duplication of tests, unnecessary hospital visits and delays in treatment, factors that often inflate healthcare spending. Ayushman card vs ABHA ID: Key difference Many households confuse the two. The distinction is important: ABHA number: Available to all citizens; stores digital medical records Ayushman Bharat card: Insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh annually for eligible families

Coverage: Families below the poverty line and all citizens aged above 70 years qualify under the insurance scheme PTI reported that more than 270,000 Ayushman cards issued in Delhi so far belong to senior citizens, a segment typically exposed to higher medical expenses. Hospital network expanding access For implementation, Delhi has empanelled 208 hospitals, including 156 private hospitals and 53 government facilities, allowing beneficiaries to access cashless treatment across a wider network. Data shared with PTI shows that nearly 29,120 beneficiaries have already received treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) through the State Health Agency in Delhi.

District-wise adoption trends Registration levels indicate strong uptake across districts: West Delhi: 133,000 ABHA accounts North-West Delhi: 1.2 million South-West Delhi: 1.16 million South Delhi: 1.11 million Each of these districts has crossed the 1-million registration mark. Why this matters for households Healthcare remains one of the biggest financial risks for Indian families. Digital health IDs combined with government-backed insurance aim to improve continuity of care while limiting catastrophic medical expenses. As PTI reported, officials view ABHA as a long-term infrastructure tool that enables faster treatment decisions and better portability of health records, particularly critical during emergencies or hospital transfers.