Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

Shruti R Pai, wife of Manipal Education & Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai, has purchased a luxury duplex at Savyasachi Sarayu in Bengaluru’s Jayamahal Extension for ₹64 crore—about ₹64,457 per sq ft of carpet area—according to property registry data via Zapkey.

Spanning the 13th and 14th floors, the 12,800 sq ft super-built-up (9,929 sq ft carpet) apartment includes four covered parking spaces and a dedicated lumber room. It signals a growing preference among ultra-high-net-worth buyers for premium apartment living over standalone bungalows. The deal was registered on June 11, 2025, and the seller is listed as Parag S Maniar of Savyasachi Projects, represented by H Vijayanath Hegde, the documents showed.

Jayamahal Extension—a heritage enclave near Bangalore Palace and the central business district—has experienced limited but steep luxury activity. This ₹64 crore transaction sets a new pricing benchmark and underscores strong HNI demand for amenity-rich, gated communities. Industry sources point to a broader uptick in Bengaluru's ultra-luxury transactions. Recent high-value deals include a ₹54 crore penthouse in central Bengaluru and a ₹67.5 crore bungalow in Koramangala. In May, Paresh Raja, CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions, bought a luxury penthouse in MAIA Estates’s upscale 27 Summit project for ₹54.38 crore, as per documents accessed by Zapkey. In 2024, Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth ₹67.5 crore in the Koramangala area. Earlier this year, Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, reportedly picked up a sprawling bungalow in the Koramangala 3rd Block area for over Rs 70 crore, while Binny Bansal, Flipkart’s co-founder, invested in a high-value residential plot in residential plot in Sadashivanagar for over Rs 55 crore.