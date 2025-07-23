Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

Manipal Group's Shruti Pai buys ₹64 cr duplex in Bengaluru's Jayamahal Ext

Spanning the 13th and 14th floors, the 12,800 sq ft super-built-up (9,929 sq ft carpet) apartment includes four covered parking spaces and a dedicated lumber room.

Real estate developers, homebuyers, Real Estate, home loan rate, Reserve Bank of India
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
 Shruti R Pai, wife of Manipal Education & Medical Group Chairman Ranjan Pai, has purchased a luxury duplex at Savyasachi Sarayu in Bengaluru’s Jayamahal Extension for ₹64 crore—about ₹64,457 per sq ft of carpet area—according to property registry data via Zapkey.
 
Spanning the 13th and 14th floors, the 12,800 sq ft super-built-up (9,929 sq ft carpet) apartment includes four covered parking spaces and a dedicated lumber room. It signals a growing preference among ultra-high-net-worth buyers for premium apartment living over standalone bungalows.   The deal was registered on June 11, 2025, and the seller is listed as Parag S Maniar of Savyasachi Projects, represented by H Vijayanath Hegde, the documents showed.
 
Jayamahal Extension—a heritage enclave near Bangalore Palace and the central business district—has experienced limited but steep luxury activity. This ₹64 crore transaction sets a new pricing benchmark and underscores strong HNI demand for amenity-rich, gated communities.
 
Industry sources point to a broader uptick in Bengaluru's ultra-luxury transactions. Recent high-value deals include a ₹54 crore penthouse in central Bengaluru and a ₹67.5 crore bungalow in Koramangala.
 
Earlier this year, Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, reportedly picked up a sprawling bungalow in the Koramangala 3rd Block area for over Rs 70 crore, while Binny Bansal, Flipkart’s co-founder, invested in a high-value residential plot in residential plot in Sadashivanagar for over Rs 55 crore.  
In 2024, Ajit Isaac, chairman and managing director of Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, bought a 10,000 sq ft property worth ₹67.5 crore in the Koramangala area. 
In May, Paresh Raja, CEO of UK-based Market Financial Solutions, bought a luxury penthouse in MAIA Estates’s upscale 27 Summit project for ₹54.38 crore, as per documents accessed by Zapkey.
 
Another big Bengaluru deal included the family of Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan purchasing a luxury villa in Whitefield’s Palm Meadows enclave for approximately Rs 35 crore.
 

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

