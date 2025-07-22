Fake messages about PM-Kisan seek to defraud farmers; govt issues advisory

How scam works
- Fake messages promise extra cash transfers or subsidies
- Share phishing links asking for Aadhaar and bank details
- Spread unverified updates about payment schedules
How to stay safe
- Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: www.pmkisan.gov.in
- Follow @pmkisanofficial on X and Facebook for updates
- Avoid clicking on links or sharing personal details on unverified platforms
What is PM-Kisan?
- Complete e-KYC at the official portal
- Link Aadhaar to bank accounts
- Verify bank account details
- Resolve any land record-related issues
How to check your PM-Kisan beneficiary status
- Go to www.pmkisan.gov.in
- Click on ‘Beneficiary Status’
- Enter Aadhaar number or bank account number
- Click on ‘Get Data’ to view payment status
