Fake messages about PM-Kisan seek to defraud farmers; govt issues advisory

The agriculture ministry has warned farmers about fraudulent and misleading social media messages about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme.

Falling for such messages could result in sensitive information such as Aadhaar or bank credentials being compromised, potentially delaying or even blocking direct benefit transfers under the scheme.

According to the ministry, unauthorised internet links and social media posts are falsely claiming to offer additional benefits under PM-Kisan or seeking re-registration for upcoming instalments.

How scam works

Fake messages promise extra cash transfers or subsidies

Share phishing links asking for Aadhaar and bank details

Spread unverified updates about payment schedules

Engaging with such messages can lead to financial fraud, loss of personal data, and denial of your rightful benefits, the ministry said.

How to stay safe The government has urged farmers to rely only on its communication channels for PM-Kisan updates. Beneficiaries are advised to: Visit the official PM-Kisan portal: www.pmkisan.gov.in

Follow @pmkisanofficial on X and Facebook for updates

Avoid clicking on links or sharing personal details on unverified platforms “Beneficiaries should not respond to or share any message unless it is issued by the Ministry through authorised sources,” the advisory added. What is PM-Kisan? The PM-Kisan scheme provides income support of Rs 6,000 annually to all landholding farmer families. The amount is paid in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each directly into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.