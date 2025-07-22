New PhonePe SBI Card offer up to 10% back on groceries, bills, travel

SBI Card, one of India’s largest credit card issuers, has partnered with fintech giant PhonePe to launch two co-branded credit cards: PhonePe SBI Card PURPLE and PhonePe SBI Card SELECT BLACK. These cards offer generous rewards on everyday spends, exclusive benefits, and seamless app-based integration.

The cards are available on RuPay and VISA networks, with RuPay cards also supporting UPI payments — a key feature for PhonePe’s 63 crore users.

What is in it for you?

PhonePe SBI Credit Card SELECT BLACK

Welcome Benefit:

₹1500 PhonePe e-gift voucher on joining fee payment

Reward Benefits:

Accelerated Rewards on PhonePe and Pincode Platform: Earn up to 10% value back as reward points on in-app transactions

Accelerated Rewards on Online Spends: Earn up to 5% value back as reward points on online spends

Base Rewards: Earn up to 1% value back as reward points on all other eligible spends

Milestone Benefits:

Enjoy a travel voucher worth ₹5,000 on achieving annual spends of ₹5,00,000

Spend Based Reversal

Reversal of renewal fee on achieving spends of ₹3,00,000 in the previous year

Fuel Surcharge waiver

1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹500 to ₹4000. Maximum waiver of ₹250 in a statement cycle Lounge Benefits: 4 domestic lounge access in a year (1 per quarter) Complimentary Priority Pass membership for international lounge access PhonePe SBI Credit Card PURPLE Welcome Benefit: ₹500 PhonePe e-gift voucher on joining fee payment Reward Benefits: Accelerated Rewards on PhonePe and Pincode Platform: Earn up to 3% value back as reward points on in-app transactions

Accelerated Rewards on Online Spends: Earn up to 2% value back as reward points on online spends

Base Rewards: Earn up to 1% value back as reward points on all other eligible spends Milestone Benefits:

Enjoy a travel voucher worth ₹3,000 on achieving annual spends of ₹3,00,000 Spend Based Reversal Reversal of renewal fee on achieving spends of ₹1,00,000 in the previous year Fuel Surcharge waiver 1% fuel surcharge waiver on transactions between ₹500 to ₹3000. Maximum waiver of ₹100 in a statement cycle All reward points can be used to pay credit card bills or redeemed for e-gift vouchers through the SBI Card redemption catalogue. The application, usage, and management of both cards are embedded directly within the PhonePe app, streamlining the credit experience from onboarding to repayments.

If you frequently use PhonePe for utility bills, shopping, groceries, or travel bookings, these co-branded cards can bring you real savings through rewards, welcome vouchers, milestone benefits, and travel perks — especially if you spend strategically to meet thresholds. Before applying: Evaluate whether your spending patterns align with the card's reward structure. Choose the right variant (PURPLE vs. SELECT BLACK) based on expected annual spend. "Digital payments in India are experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing convenience and accessibility of digital platforms. Our strategic partnership with PhonePe is a significant step towards further popularising credit card usage, by combining SBI Card's deep domain expertise and PhonePe's extensive digital network," said Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card.