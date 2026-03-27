Margin calls in gold loans: Avoid borrowing over 60% of pledged value

Gold prices have fallen about 18.5 per cent from their peak, triggering margin calls on loans taken when prices were at or near those levels. More such calls may follow if the yellow metal declines further.

Margin calls are triggered when the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio breaches the permissible limit. “A loan sanctioned at 75 per cent LTV can breach the limit when a fall in gold prices reduces collateral value while the loan outstanding remains unchanged, pushing the effective LTV higher,” says Jyoti Prakash Gadia, managing director, Resurgent India.

The lender then asks the borrower to either repay part of the loan or pledge additional gold.

Revised LTV slabs will take effect from April 1, 2026. “They will permit 85 per cent LTV for loans under ₹2.5 lakh, up to 80 per cent for loans up to ₹5 lakh, and 75 per cent for loans above ₹5 lakh,” says Maneesh Sharma, assistant vice-president — commodities and currencies, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. The higher the LTV, the greater the risk of a margin call.

Consider this example. Gold worth ₹1 lakh is pledged to support a loan of ₹75,000. If the price of gold falls 18.5 per cent, the collateral value drops to ₹81,500. The effective LTV then rises to 92 per cent, triggering a margin call.

Time allowed after margin call

There is no single fixed regulatory timeline. “The time available varies by the lender’s internal policy, the extent of the LTV breach, and market volatility,” says Gadia.

“Lenders typically give between seven and 30 days for borrowers to restore the LTV,” says Manish Bansal, managing director, Surya Loan. This can be done either through partial repayment or by pledging additional gold.

Bansal says non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) often push for quicker action, while banks may allow slightly longer buffers.

Time allowed before auction