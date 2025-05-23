Canara Bank revises rates on FDs, savings: What's changed for you

Canara Bank has updated its interest rates for fixed deposits (FDs) and savings accounts, effective May 21 and May 19, respectively.

Latest FD interest rates of Canara Bank

The revised FD rates apply to deposits less than Rs 3 crore. Notably, the bank has a special 444-day scheme with competitive returns.

Highlights:

General public: Interest rates range from 4 per cent to 7.19 per cent, based on the tenure of the deposit.

Senior citizens (60 years and older): An additional 0.50 per cent interest over the general rate.

‘Super’ senior citizens (80 years and older): An extra 0.60 per cent interest over the general rate.

Canara Tax Saver Deposit Scheme: Offers 6.70 per cent per annum for the general public, with a maximum deposit limit of Rs 1.5 lakh.

444-day FD scheme: Provides higher interest rates, with super senior citizens earning up to 7.70 per cent on non-callable deposits.

Below is a table of tenures and rates offered by the lender

2. TERM DEPOSITS Rate of Interest (%) p.a. For Deposits less than Rs.3 Crore w.e.f. 21.05.2025 Less than Rs.3 Crore Callable Term Deposits (All Maturities)

General Public

Senior Citizen

7 Days to 45 Days 4 4.06% 4 4.06% NA

46 Days to 90 Days 5.25 5.35% 5.25 5.35% 5.35

91 Days to 179 Days 5.5 5.61% 5.5 5.61% 5.6

180 Days to 269 Days 6.15 6.29% 6.65 6.82% 6.25

270 Days to less than 1 Year 6.25 6.40% 6.75 6.92% 6.35

1 Year Only 6.85 7.03% 7.35 7.56% 7

444 Days 7 7.19 7.5 7.71 7.1

Above 1 Year to less than 2 Years 6.85 7.03% 7.35 7.56% 7

2 Years & above to less than 3 Years 6.9 7.08 7.4 7.61 7

3 Years & above to less than 5 Years 7 7.19 7.5 7.71 NA

5 Years & above to 10 Years 6.7 6.87% 7.2 7.40% NA

Savings account interest rates of Canara Bank

Effective May 19, Canara Bank's savings account interest rate stands at 2.90 per cent p.a., positioning it competitively among peer banks.

Benefits for depositors These revised rates offer depositors an opportunity to optimise their savings and investments: