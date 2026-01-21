MMR tops India's land mkt with 32 deals, over 500 acres transacted in 2025

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has emerged as India's most active land market, closing 32 land deals covering over 500 acres, the highest among all regions in 2025, according to ANAROCK Research.

“This accounted for over 13% of the total land transacted across India. Residential, commercial, data centres, industrial and plotted developments, are among the planned developments in the region. In total, there were at least 126 separate land deals for over 3,772 acres closed in 2025 across the country," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group.

The surge came even as land prices in key cities remained elevated, implying that developers are prioritising scale, location, and long-term development visibility over short-term price considerations.

Across India, at least 126 land transactions spanning more than 3,772 acres were recorded in 2025, compared with 133 deals covering 2,514 acres in 2024. While the number of deals dipped marginally, the volume of land transacted jumped sharply, reflecting a preference for larger, more strategic parcels.

Residential dominates, but diversification is clear

Housing remained the primary driver of land acquisitions. Of the total deals closed in 2025, 96 transactions involving nearly 1,877 acres are earmarked for residential development, including plotted projects, integrated townships, and luxury villas. This highlights developers’ conviction in sustained end-user demand, particularly in well-connected suburban and peripheral corridors.

But the land rush was far from residential-only. Developers also made aggressive bets on emerging asset classes:

597+ acres in 4 separate deals are earmarked for Industrial & Logistic Parks

8 deals for approx. 1,046 acres are for mixed-use developments

12 deals for approx. 79.6 acres are for commercial spaces and data centres

120+ acres in 3 separate deals are earmarked for retail & warehousing

The development purpose for 3 deals spanning approx. 51.25 acres is still undecided

