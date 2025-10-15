Sarjapur in Bengaluru gets a Godrej touch: ₹1,100-cr realty project soon

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

"This acquisition reinforces GPL’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations. Its connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with good access to high-quality social infrastructure including leading schools, hospitals, retail centers, and leisure avenues has made Sarjapur a preferred choice for discerning homebuyers," the realtor said in a statement.

The corridor has consistently demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. These indicators reflect not only the area's enduring appeal but also its growth potential within Bengaluru’s dynamic real estate landscape. In South Bengaluru, GPL has established a strong track record with developments such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards, both of which have experienced high customer uptake and sustained sales velocity. Their success reinforces the Sarjapur corridor’s status as a high-demand micro-market and affirms GPL’s consistent ability to craft high-quality residential communities. “As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

In July 2025, Godrej Properties acquired a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru—a fast-emerging real estate corridor. The company through an outright purchase, further expanding its southern portfolio and reinforcing its bullish stance on Bengaluru’s growth story.The land parcel, situated near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), offers a development potential of approximately 1.1 million sq. ft. and will primarily be used for plotted residential development. This move aligns with Godrej’s recent trend of acquiring large land tracts in high-growth pockets to create integrated housing communities. Over the past two years, Godrej Properties has been aggressively expanding its Bengaluru presence. In January 2024, it acquired a 62-acre parcel in Bannerghatta for a township project. This was followed by a 28-acre land deal in Whitefield and a 12-acre plotted development in Sarjapur Road. With this latest Doddaballapur acquisition, the developer now has a strong foothold across key north, south, and east Bengaluru corridors.