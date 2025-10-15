Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sarjapur in Bengaluru gets a Godrej touch: ₹1,100-cr realty project soon

Sarjapur in Bengaluru gets a Godrej touch: ₹1,100-cr realty project soon

Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India's leading real estate developers, has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road

Godrej Properties
Representative image
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Godrej Properties Limited (GPL), one of India’s leading real estate developers, has acquired a prime 26-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru, situated near Sarjapur Road. The company plans to develop a premium residential project on this land, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,100 crore.
 
"This acquisition reinforces GPL’s confidence in the Sarjapur Road corridor, further strengthening its presence in a micro-market that has rapidly emerged as one of Bengaluru’s most vibrant residential destinations. Its connectivity to key employment hubs such as Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, and Electronic City, along with good access to high-quality social infrastructure including leading schools, hospitals, retail centers, and leisure avenues has made Sarjapur a preferred choice for discerning homebuyers," the realtor said in a statement.
 
The corridor has consistently demonstrated strong market fundamentals and healthy absorption rates. These indicators reflect not only the area's enduring appeal but also its growth potential within Bengaluru’s dynamic real estate landscape.
 
In South Bengaluru, GPL has established a strong track record with developments such as Godrej Park Retreat and Godrej Lakeside Orchards, both of which have experienced high customer uptake and sustained sales velocity. Their success reinforces the Sarjapur corridor’s status as a high-demand micro-market and affirms GPL’s consistent ability to craft high-quality residential communities.
 
“As Bengaluru continues to consolidate its position as one of India’s most dynamic real estate markets, the Sarjapur Road corridor stands out as a key growth hub within the city’s evolving urban fabric. The strong performance of our recent projects in this micro-market reflects the depth of demand and the trust customers have in our brand. We remain committed to delivering thoughtfully designed, high-quality developments that enrich lives and create enduring value for all stakeholders," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.
 
In July 2025, Godrej Properties acquired a 48-acre land parcel in Doddaballapur, North Bengaluru—a fast-emerging real estate corridor. The company through an outright purchase, further expanding its southern portfolio and reinforcing its bullish stance on Bengaluru’s growth story.The land parcel, situated near the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR), offers a development potential of approximately 1.1 million sq. ft. and will primarily be used for plotted residential development. This move aligns with Godrej’s recent trend of acquiring large land tracts in high-growth pockets to create integrated housing communities.
 
Over the past two years, Godrej Properties has been aggressively expanding its Bengaluru presence. In January 2024, it acquired a 62-acre parcel in Bannerghatta for a township project. This was followed by a 28-acre land deal in Whitefield and a 12-acre plotted development in Sarjapur Road. With this latest Doddaballapur acquisition, the developer now has a strong foothold across key north, south, and east Bengaluru corridors.
 
In August 2025, Godrej Properties said it sold as many as 683 housing units worth over ₹1,000 crore in its project in Hyderabad on the back of consumer demand, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Godrej Regal Pavilion, located in Rajendra Nagar, was launched in August 2025 and is GPL’s second successful launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing ₹1000 crore, it said.
 
At the launch, the company had sold 683 homes with a total area of 1.20 million square feet, it said.
 
Godrej Regal Pavilion is one of GPL's large residential developments in South India with a developable potential of around 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of around ₹3600 crore, significantly enhancing the company’s presence in the southern region of Hyderabad, the company said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bull run in silver: Avoid large lump-sum bets after massive rally

Insurance regulator seeks more measures to check fraud, improve security

Changing cities or banks? Here's how your PPF account can move with you

Revised CGHS rates come into effect: What beneficiaries need to know

EPF settlement to take 12 months, pension withdrawal extended to 36 months

Topics :Godrej Properties

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story