MP govt employees' dearness allowance increases to 58%: Check details here

Madhya Pradesh government employees’ dearness allowance (DA) will increase to 58 per cent of their salaries in April, bringing the state’s rate in line with the central government. The 3 per cent hike will be paid along with April salaries, which are typically credited in May.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the state will also release arrears for the period between July 2025 and March 2026. These arrears will be paid in six equal instalments starting May 2026.

The revision is expected to raise monthly income for lakhs of government employees and pensioners in the state.

Arrears payment plan and relief for pensioners

The DA revision will benefit serving employees and pensioners. Dearness relief (DR) for pensioners will also rise to 58 per cent. Arrears for pensioners, covering January–February 2026, will be released alongside the revised payments. Pending arrears for employees from July 2025 to March 2026 will be cleared in instalments. DA revisions are closely watched by government staff because they directly affect take-home pay and help offset inflation. What dearness allowance means for employees Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to compensate for rising prices. Key features include: It is calculated as a percentage of basic pay.

The Centre typically revises DA twice a year, in January and July. The calculation is based on the 12-month average of the All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). Because DA is linked to basic pay, even a small percentage increase can meaningfully raise monthly income. How a DA hike affects salary To understand the impact, consider a simple example. If an employee’s basic pay is Rs 40,000, a 3 per cent DA increase would add: Rs 1,200 per month (Rs 40,000 × 3 per cent) Rs 14,400 annually Similarly, employees with different basic pay levels would see proportionate increases. For instance: