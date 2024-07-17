Business Standard
Stock market holiday, July 17: NSE, BSE shut today on account of Muharram

The equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments will remain closed for the entire day. The currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments will also be closed throughout Wednesday

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

Not so bullish. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Indian stock market holiday update: Indian stock markets will be shut today, July 17, 2024, owing to the festival of Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar's first month and is among the four sacred months in Islam. 

What’s closed?
The equity, equity derivative, and SLB segments will remain closed for the entire day. The currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments will also be closed throughout Wednesday.

However, the commodity derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) segments will only be closed during the first half of the day, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trading will resume in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM/11:55 PM for these segments.

Market Recap
The benchmark BSE Sensex touched a record high of 80,898 intraday on Tuesday, before ending at 80,717, up 52 points or 0.06 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 hit a new high of 24,661, before closing the session at 24,613, up 26 points or 0.11 per cent.

Fag-end selling in Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, L&T, Power Grid, SBI, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, and HDFC Bank weighed on the frontline indices.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap slipped 0.29 per cent, but the BSE SmallCap added 0.32 per cent. 

Forthcoming holidays  
In 2024, both the NSE and BSE have designated a total of 14 stock market holidays to align with various festivals and important events. 

These holidays will impact market operations on key dates such as Independence Day on August 15 (Thursday), Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 (Wednesday), Diwali Pratipada on November 1 (Friday), Gurunanak Jayanti on November 15 (Friday), and Christmas on December 25 (Wednesday). 

Investors and traders should take note of these closures as they plan their activities around the Indian stock market for the remainder of the year.

Topics : BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Market news stock market trading Muharram

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

