Multi-factor funds: Choose the right mix to balance risk and returns

Two asset management companies (AMCs) have launched new fund offers (NFOs) for multi-factor funds. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company has launched the Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund and Groww AMC has launched the Nifty Smallcap 250 Momentum Quality 100 Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF).

A factor fund, or smart-beta fund, is a passive fund that tracks an index built using specific stock-selection factors. These could be value, quality, momentum, low volatility, and alpha.

“Multi-factor investing combines multiple factors to reduce reliance on any one factor and deliver more balanced performance across market cycles,” says Pratik Oswal, chief of passive business, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

Combining multiple factors reduces the risk arising from factor cyclicality but doesn’t eliminate it. “Multiple factors can underperform at the same time,” says Raghvendra Nath, managing director, Ladderup Asset Managers.

“Portfolios of multi-factor funds also tend to be diversified,” says Shubham Gupta, cofounder, Growthvine Capital.

Single-factor funds suffer from a drawback. “An investor holding only one factor strategy may face prolonged underperformance for years when that style goes out of favour,” says Jiral Mehta, senior manager — research, FundsIndia.

Back-tested results, based on which many of these funds are sold, are not predictors of performance. “Actual returns can differ meaningfully from back-tested returns,” says Gupta.

Nath points out that many investors might find these strategies difficult to understand, and frequent portfolio adjustments could result in higher fees compared to traditional index funds.

Pick the right strategy

Evaluate a fund’s performance across different market cycles, instead of focusing only on recent returns. “Choose a fund built on a strong real-world track record,” says Mehta.