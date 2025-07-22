Mumbai's ₹10 Cr+ homes set new record at ₹14750 cr, Worli, Bandra lead

Mumbai’s ultra-luxury housing market has achieved its best-ever performance in the first half of 2025, registering ₹14,750 crore in sales for homes priced above ₹10 crore, according to a report by India Sotheby’s International Realty and CRE Matrix.

The figure represents an 11% year-on-year growth over the ₹12,300 crore recorded in H1 2024, underscoring continued momentum in high-end residential demand driven by wealth expansion, investor confidence, and lifestyle upgrades.

Over the past 12 months, including H2 2024, luxury home sales have reached a record ₹28,750 crore, with 1,335 units sold—the highest for any comparable period.

“Record sales in H1 2025 point to sustained appetite for ultra-premium homes in Mumbai. Key markets such as Worli, Prabhadevi, Tardeo, Malabar Hill, and Bandra West continue to dominate, thanks to infrastructure upgrades and marquee launches,” said Sudershan Sharma, Executive Director, India Sotheby’s International Realty.

Here are the key findings from the report: Luxury home sales rose 11% in H1 2025 versus the same period in 2024, with the ₹20–40 crore segment growing by 138% compared to H1 2022. The primary market accounted for nearly three-quarters of sales volume, while the secondary market contributed ₹3,750 crore, both at their highest in five years. Top Performing Localities: Worli retained its lead as the most preferred luxury destination, contributing 22% of primary sales value. Other thriving micro-markets included Bandra West (192% growth), Tardeo (254% growth), Prabhadevi, and Malabar Hill. Buyer Profile: The 45–65-year age group remained the largest segment of buyers, while those above 65 years grew to 15% of sales.

Larger Homes Favoured: Apartments between 2,000–4,000 sq. ft. dominated, representing 70% of primary sales. "Mumbai’s luxury real estate market hit a new high in H1 CY’25, clocking ₹14,750 Cr. in sales. Combined with H2 CY’24, total sales over the past 12 months touched ₹28,750 Cr.—an all-time record. During this period, 1,335 luxury units were sold, the highest for any 12-month stretch. The steady rise, particularly in the ₹20–40 Cr. segment, points to sustained buyer interest and a confident, though increasingly selective, high-end luxury buyer," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, CRE Matrix. Other Key Highlights 24% Buyers from the top 10 localities for luxury housing in Mumbai have their origins in localities situated beyond South Mumbai. This implies an upgrade of lifestyle and non-stickiness to their original locality.

7% Goregaon East accounted for the highest proportion of homebuyers, amongst the top 10 localities, originating for luxury home purchases.

₹40 Cr+ homes register sharpest rise, tripling from 17 units in H1 CY’22 to 53 in H2 CY’24 Noteworthy Transactions