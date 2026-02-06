Health insurance complaints rise 41% on claims disputes in FY25: Irdai

Complaints about health insurance policies increased 41 per cent to 1,37,361 in FY25 from the previous year, according to the insurance regulator’s annual report that listed disputes about claims, delays and incomplete settlements as the biggest issues.

As many as 97,503 complaints were made in FY24, according to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai). There were 1,20,429 complaints about life insurers in FY25, taking total insurance sector grievances to 2,57,790. [Add FY24 figures here]

Nearly seven out of 10 complaints in the general and health segments were about:

Claims refusal

Delays in settlement

Partial claim payments

Document disputes

Such complaints make claims, not purchase, the weakest link in the insurance value chain for many customers.

Health insurance, unlike life cover, can generate multiple claims within a single policy year. That increases touchpoints between insurer, hospital and customer, and raises the probability of disagreement over admissibility and billing. Complaints about standalone health insurers increased 33 per cent to 46,151 in FY25. Health insurance grievances surged across sectors, with major private firms hitting double-digit growth while some public insurers saw complaints more than double year-on-year. Why friction is rising Industry data shows that medical inflation and hospital billing are key reasons for complaints. In many cases, aggregate claim outgo in health portfolios is running above premium collections, putting pressure on underwriting margins. That often translates into stricter claim checks and higher rejection or deduction rates.