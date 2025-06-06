Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

Marking World Environment Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday announced a special push for green mobility by offering electric vehicle (EV) loans at interest rates starting from 8.30%, a 0.05% discount compared to traditional auto loans.

In a bid to accelerate India’s transition to sustainable transportation, the public sector lender has also made the EV loan process more accessible through both digital channels (via the "PNB One" app) and in-person support.

PNB sanctioned 5,178 EV loans in FY 2024–25, registering a strong year-on-year growth in green financing.

PNB’s green offerings include:

EV Loans: Interest from 8.30%, easy digital access.