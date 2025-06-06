Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility

Financing: PNB's s Solar Rooftop Scheme offers financing of up to 10 kW for solar power systems with nil processing/documentation charges, attractive interest rates starting from 6.50%

Punjab National Bank slashes EV loan rates to 8.30% to drive green mobility
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
Marking World Environment Day, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday announced a special push for green mobility by offering electric vehicle (EV) loans at interest rates starting from 8.30%, a 0.05% discount compared to traditional auto loans.
 
In a bid to accelerate India’s transition to sustainable transportation, the public sector lender has also made the EV loan process more accessible through both digital channels (via the "PNB One" app) and in-person support. 
 
PNB sanctioned 5,178 EV loans in FY 2024–25, registering a strong year-on-year growth in green financing.
 
PNB’s green offerings include:
 
EV Loans: Interest from 8.30%, easy digital access.
 
Solar Rooftop Financing: For systems up to 10 kW, with rates starting from 6.50%, zero processing fees, and flexible tenures of up to 10 years.
 
“Banking can be a powerful tool for environmental change,” said Shri Firoz Hasnain, CGM – MSME & Retail, PNB. “Our expanding green loan portfolio is aligned with India’s mission to adopt cleaner technologies and reduce carbon footprints.”
 
Customers can apply via www.pnbindia.in or by visiting their nearest PNB branch.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 8:00 AM IST

