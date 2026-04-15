No experience? No problem: TCS program lets students learn AI and get paid

For students wondering “Will my degree actually get me a job?”, a new initiative by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) might offer a clear answer—and a much-needed bridge between college and career.

Imagine being in your final year at the University of Cincinnati. You’ve spent years studying theory, attending lectures, and completing assignments—but there’s still that lingering doubt: Am I ready for a real job in AI?

That’s exactly the gap TCS is trying to close with its newly launched “My First AI Job” program, created in collaboration with Salesforce.

Instead of waiting until graduation to figure things out, students now get a three-month, hands-on immersion into the real world of AI careers.

The program is designed to provide students with skills certification in AI solutions, paid work experience, and a pathway to full-time roles at TCS upon graduation. "Designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and workforce readiness, the new TCS My First AI Job program offers final-year students an intensive, three-month curriculum covering key technical, communication, and employability skills required in today’s competitive marketplace. Through a combination of hands-on projects, mentorship, global certifications, and practice interviews, the program will help students develop skills that align with current industry and client requirements and match specific roles in TCS’ talent pipeline," the company said in a release on Wednesday.

What makes this programme different? This isn’t just another certification course. It’s designed like a trial run of your first job: You work on real AI projects, not just classroom simulations

You receive mentorship from industry professionals

You prepare through mock interviews and communication training

You earn globally recognized Salesforce certifications Most importantly, students don’t just “learn”—they earn while they learn through a paid co-op experience with TCS. "TCS is committed to building a pipeline of AI jobs in the heartland of America by helping students graduate with industry-ready AI skills that are in high demand. Building on our longstanding partnerships with the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce, we are designing a blueprint for the AI jobs of the future that will make U.S. companies more innovative and competitive," said Amit Bajaj, President – North America, TCS.

As part of the collaboration, TCS, the University of Cincinnati and Salesforce will jointly develop a world-class Salesforce certification curriculum for the TCS My First AI Job program. It will include a curated, industry-focused Salesforce course that offers undergraduate students an opportunity to join a fall co-op to provide full-time undergraduate students with professional training and hands-on experience working at TCS. Learning While Earning—and Getting Hired The biggest shift? This program blends academics with actual work experience. Students alternate between: University learning, and On-the-job training at TCS This means by the time they graduate, they’re not freshers—they’re already industry-ready professionals with experience on live client projects.

And there’s a strong incentive: High-performing students get a direct pathway to full-time roles at TCS. Why This Matters for Students Today Let’s be honest—today’s job market expects more than just a degree. Employers want candidates who can “hit the ground running.” This program directly responds to that pressure by: Teaching in-demand AI and Salesforce skills

Building confidence through real work exposure

Reducing the uncertainty between graduation and employment As Professor Hazem Said from the University of Cincinnati points out, companies now expect entry-level hires to contribute from day one—and this program is designed exactly for that reality.

"Companies increasingly expect entry-level job seekers to hit the ground running with practical AI skills they can put to use on day one. It is exciting to be at the vanguard of collaborating with a technology industry pioneer to build pathways to success for tomorrow’s AI leaders. I believe that we are creating a model that will help redefine the value of a university education," said Hazem Said, Professor and Director, School of Information Technology, University of Cincinnati. A Bigger Shift in Education What’s happening here is larger than just one program. TCS, with its new AI-focused initiatives and its Salesforce Center of Excellence in Ohio, is actively building a future workforce trained locally but ready globally.