NRIs can still file income tax return even if their PAN becomes inoperative

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday clarified that non-resident Indians can still file income tax return even if their PAN becomes inoperative. However, the consequences of an "inoperative" PAN are:
NRIs and foreign citizens whose PANs have become inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar should submit proof of their residential status to the jurisdictional assessing officer (JAO) for along with supporting documents for operationalising the PAN. They should also make a request to update their residential status in the PAN database.