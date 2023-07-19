Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Income from other sources includes earnings from freelance work, investments, rental properties, or any additional ventures.
Failing to report such income can lead to penalties, interest charges, or even legal repercussions. By accurately disclosing all your sources of income, you comply with tax regulations and contribute to a transparent and equitable tax system.
What is income from other sources?
"Declaring income from other sources means reporting all earnings apart from your main employment when filing tax returns. This includes freelance work, self-employment, rental properties, dividends, interest, and more," said - Ankit Rajgarhia, Principal Associate, Karanjawala & Company, Advocates.
- Interest earned on the savings account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, and other financial instruments
- Rental income earned from a property owned by an individual
- Dividend income earned from shares and mutual funds
- Income earned from winning lotteries, races, card games,other games like gambling or betting
- Income earned from letting out machinery or equipment
- Any gift received that exceeds Rs. 50,000 in a financial year.
Point to note:" If you receive money from winning the lottery, Online/TV game shows etc., it will be taxable under the head Income from other Sources. The income will be taxable at the flat rate of 30% which after adding cess will amount to 31.2%," said ClearTax.
To declare income from other sources, you gather relevant documentation, understand the tax forms, accurately complete the sections related to these income sources, review for accuracy, and submit the tax return following official guidelines.
If you are earning interest on idle cash lying in your savings bank account, make sure you declare it at the time of filing returns. The interest earned on a savings account can be easily calculated by referring to the bank statement or by checking the passbook entries.
"Individuals can claim a deduction on the interest income earned from savings accounts under section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act. The maximum deduction that can be claimed under this section is Rs. 10,000 in a financial year. If the interest earned on the savings account exceeds Rs. 10,000 in a financial year, then the excess amount will be considered as taxable income under the head 'Income from Other Sources'. It is important to note that the deduction under section 80TTA is not available on interest earned on fixed deposits, recurring deposits or any other type of deposits," saidCA Abhishek Soni, who is also the founder and CEO of tax2win.
What if the bank has already deducted TDS on interest income earned? Do I still have to disclose details as income from other sources?
Don't forget income of minors
"Taxpayers who have opted for presumptive taxation and have income from other sources are required to use Form ITR-4," said Sandeep Bajaj, Managing Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.
ABC, a full-time software employee, also freelances as a web developer. She receives direct payments into her bank account for her freelance projects. While filing her tax returns, Sarah declares the income from her freelance work as other sources of income.
She gathers bank statements, invoices, and project records, and accurately fills out the relevant sections on the tax forms. She then reviews the information for accuracy, ensuring she hasn't missed any income.
Finally, she submits her tax return electronically, ensuring compliance, avoiding penalties, and contributing to a transparent tax system.
What happens if you forget to declare income from other sources?
Forgetting to declare income from other sources when filing tax returns can result in penalties, interest, audits, or legal consequences.
"In case a taxpayer forgets to mention Income from Other Sources, the Income Tax department could issue notice to such taxpayers. It is crucial to match one’s income details to the 26AS / AIS because any discrepancy could lead to an inaccurate ITR being filed," said Bajaj.
Failure to disclose income can lead to penalties and audits, while deliberate non-disclosure may result in fines or criminal charges depending on the jurisdiction. Reporting all income from various sources ensures compliance, transparency, and a fair tax system.