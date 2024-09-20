The funds will be directly transferred into the beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, ensuring smooth transactions linked to Aadhaar verification.

The Subhadra Card, an ATM-cum-debit card, will be provided to all beneficiaries to create a sense of identity and facilitate financial transactions.

The scheme incentivises digital transactions by providing an additional benefit of Rs. 500 to 100 women in each Gram Panchayat or Urban Local Body who make the highest number of digital transactions.

Who is not eligible for scheme

Women from economically well-off families, government employees, and women paying income tax will not be eligible for the scheme.

Women who receive assistance of Rs 1,500 or more per month (or Rs 18,000 or more per year) under any other government scheme will also be excluded.

Who is eligible for the scheme

Only women who are natives of Odisha are eligible.

The woman's name must be linked to the ration card of her household.

The total family income should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh per year.

The scheme is available to women between the ages of 21 and 60 years.

How to enrol in Subhadra Yojana

Online application:

Visit the Subhadra Portal: Applicants can visit the official Subhadra Yojana portal to apply online.

Offline application:

Applicants can visit the nearest Anganwadi Center, Block Office, Local Body Office, or Common Service Center (CSC) to collect the application form.

Carefully fill out the form with accurate information.

Submit the completed form at the Common Service Center (CSC).

If any mistakes are found in the form, the application will not be accepted.

For more information or assistance, applicants can contact the toll-free helpline number 14678.

How can beneficiaries complete the e-KYC process?

Beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC process by using face authentication on the SUBHADRA Portal or Mobile application with their Aadhaar number.