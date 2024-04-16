Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Ola cuts entry-level scooter price: A look at what competitors are doing

Ola cuts entry-level scooter price: A look at what competitors are doing

Ola Electric slashed the prices of its entry-level scooter S1 X by Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 across variants

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Ola Electric has reduced the price of its entry-level electric scooter, S1 X, aiming to strengthen its market presence and competitiveness. The price cuts range from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 depending on variant.

The revised prices for Ola S1 X are as follows:

S1 X with 4kWh battery will now cost Rs 99,999.

S1 X with 3kWh battery has been priced at Rs 84,999.

S1 X 2kWh battery variant will cost Rs 69,999.

In a video address, Ola Electric Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal said fresh deliveries of the scooter would start next week. "We feel that India needs much more. India needs a price at which they (consumers) can truly adopt EVs (electric vehicles)."

Ather Energy, Bajaj Chetak TVS and Vida are among Ola’ competitors in India’s EV market.

Ather has priced its Ather 450S scooter at Rs 1,26,000, while the Ather 450X variants range from Rs 1,41,000 to Rs 1,55,000, depending on battery capacity.

Ather has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of the 'Rizta' family electric scooter, which is priced between Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom Bengaluru).

Bajaj Auto's Chetak, another prominent player, offers two variants: the Chetak Urbane priced at Rs 1,23,000 and the Chetak Premium at Rs 1,47,000. The Chetak scooter blends the nostalgia of the original Chetak with the latest in electric mobility technology.

TVS Motors has priced its iQube and iQube S models at Rs 1,37,000 and Rs 1,46,000. The TVS iQube offers LED lighting all around, a USB charging port, under-seat storage space for your helmet and plug and play charger.

Vida is offering the V1 Plus at Rs 1,20,000 and the V1 Pro at Rs 1,50,000. The V1 Pro boasts impressive features such as a top speed of 80 kmph, it offers a range of 165 km on a full charge, and a host of digital amenities including a 7-inch touchscreen console with OTA updates.

Topics :Ola Electric Mobility

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

