Over 10 mn women registered under Subhadra Yojana: Odisha dy CM Parida

Pravati Parida
Under the scheme, all eligible women between the age of 21 and 60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29. Image: X
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday said more than one crore women have registered themselves under the Subhadra Yojana, a financial assistance scheme launched by the BJP government in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the ambitious women-centric scheme on September 17, and on that day, the first instalment of Rs 5,000 was sent directly to the bank accounts of around 25.11 lakh beneficiaries.

"Over one crore women have already come forward and registered themselves to get benefits of the Subhadra Yojana, which has created a history in Odisha," the deputy CM said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi would release the first instalment to another 35 lakh women on October 9 at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, said Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development Department.

Subhadra Yojana, the financial assistance scheme named after the sister of Lord Jagannath, was one of the major promises made by the BJP for women in its election manifesto in Odisha.

The party came to power in June.

Under the scheme, all eligible women between the age of 21 and 60 years would receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each - one on Rakhi Purnima, and the other on International Women's Day (March 8).


First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

