Pashmina's resurgence: How heritage craft meets conscious luxury demand

Adding to the complexity is the sheer time and labour behind authentic pashmina — a reality often lost in retail storytelling. According to Manisha Gawade, designer, director and co-founder of Ehsaas, even the simplest pashmina demands patience that modern fashion rarely accommodates.

“A plain, handwoven pashmina shawl typically takes around 250 hours of weaving alone, spread over several days of concentrated labour. But when one factors in the entire process — from collecting the ultra-fine fibre to spinning, weaving and finishing — production timelines can stretch from two months to over a year,” she points out. “Highly intricate embroidered pieces, particularly jamavar or dense sozni work, can take several years, and in rare cases up to a decade, to complete. The delicacy of the fibre makes handloom weaving non-negotiable. Power looms simply cannot handle genuine pashmina yarn.”