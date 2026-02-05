Pashmina's resurgence: How heritage craft meets conscious luxury demand

Prices today can range from under Rs 20,000 to well over Rs 5 lakh, not just because of branding, but due to differences in fibre quality, weaving techniques, embroidery styles, and labour intensity. Unlike trend-driven fashion, authentic pashmina operates on a slow, supply-constrained model, shaped by climate conditions in Ladakh and artisanal capacity in Kashmir.
Why pashmina is shifting from indulgence to informed ownership
As Indian luxury consumption matures, pashmina’s quiet resurgence reflects a broader shift in mindset. Buyers are no longer chasing excess or logo-driven prestige.
In that sense, pashmina’s renewed relevance is not accidental. It sits at the intersection of sustainability, heritage and emotional resonance — offering warmth not just to the body, but to memory, identity and conscience. In a market flooded with fast fashion and fleeting trends, the pashmina shawl is reclaiming its place — not as an indulgence, but as a conscious luxury choice for informed spenders.