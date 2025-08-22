Pending traffic fines in Bengaluru?Police announces 50% waiver till Sept 12

The police in Bengaluru starting Saturday will offer a one-time 50 per cent waiver on certain traffic fines, seeking to reduce backlog and encourage “law-abiding behaviour”.

What is covered under the waiver

The offer runs till September 12 and applies to challans raised through the Bengaluru Traffic Police’s e-challan platform, which issues digital notices for violations such as speeding, jumping signal and driving without a helmet. It does not extend to older cases booked by the Transport Department before 2018-19.

Motorists can settle dues by logging on to btp.gov.in, using the traffic police’s mobile app, or visiting the nearest traffic police station.

Why the government is offering relief Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the initiative is not just about clearing old fines but also about instilling a culture of safer driving. In an X post, he urged citizens to take advantage of the waiver period, adding that the government is committed to “road safety, law-abiding behaviour and public convenience.” Traffic police officials said enforcement alone is not enough to change behaviour, and financial relief encourages people to follow traffic laws. Fine print For Bengaluru’s motorists, the scheme offers immediate financial relief: Lower outgo: Those with accumulated fines can settle at half the amount.