Pension alert: Jeevan Pramaan Patra deadline and download process explained

Last date for digital life certificate for pensioners: India’s 6.87 million pensioners are racing against the 30 November deadline to submit their annual Life Certificate, a mandatory requirement at authorised banks, post offices and pension-disbursing agencies to keep their monthly pension active.

Also referred to as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, all retired state and central government employees must submit the document to authorities by the deadline in order to continue collecting their pension benefits.

The Centre has not yet made any indication that the deadline would be extended. Here is some more relevant information about the process, including how to obtain and download your Digital Life Certificate, submit it online, and what happens if you miss the deadline.

Key highlights for pensioners to submit the Life Certificate (LC)

Every pensioner must submit an LC together with their Aadhaar number, bank account information (where the pension will be deposited), pension payment order (PPO) number, and Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana: Eligibility, e-KYC process explained How Digital Life Certificate works? The LC employs the Aadhaar platform for the pensioner's biometric authentication, according to the official Jeevan Pramaan Patra website. The Digital LC is created upon successful authentication and is kept in the Centre's Life Certificate Repository. The pension disbursing organisations can then access your LC online from this point. You will receive a transaction ID via SMS after submitting your Digital LC. After submission, keeping track of the life certificate's status will help you act quickly if it is rejected. A soft copy of your Digital LC is available for download from the official website at https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in. Your downloaded certificate will indicate the current state of your life certificate. You can submit the LC online via the Digital LC, by doorstep banking, or in person at your local post office or bank branch. Please be aware that since the LC is valid for one year after the latest submission date, and the procedure must be repeated annually.

Step-by-step guide on how to download and submit a Digital Life Certificate

• Make sure your Aadhaar number is registered with the pension disbursing authority, like a bank, post office, or others.

• Download and install ‘AadhaarFaceRD’ and’ Jeevan Pramaan Face App’ from the Google Play Store on your mobile phone.

• Guarantee that the smartphone you are using has at least a 5 MP front camera.

• Take a photograph from the application to scan the pensioner's face.

• Fill in your/the pensioner's details.

• Send after the photo scan and details have been filled.

• You will get a message with a link at your registered mobile number. Open that link to download the Jeevan Pramaan Certificate.

What to do next if you miss the Life Certificate deadline?

• If a pensioner has not submitted their Certificate by the deadline, i.e, November 30, their pension could be stopped.

• In case of delay in submission, and next non-arrival of pension amount in the designated account, you must ensure that your LC is sent to the Central Pension Processing Centres (CPPC).

• Your delayed/held back pension amount will only be disbursed once the LC has been obtained by the CPPC.

Why do Digital Life Certificates get rejected, and what to do next?

Rejections are frequent and typically result from straightforward mistakes. The Jeevan Pramaan portal states that a DLC may be denied if inaccurate information is supplied during the certificate generation process (such as an Aadhaar number, PPO number, or pension account), or if the biometric authentication is unsuccessful because of low-quality fingerprint or iris scans.

The first thing to do after receiving a rejection SMS is to get in touch with your Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA), which could be your bank or post office, to find out why you were rejected. After the problem has been located, you can create a new Jeevan Pramaan ID by re-authenticating your biometrics and entering the proper information.

What is Jeevan Pramaan/life certificate?

With the help of the biometric-enabled, Aadhaar-based digital service Jeevan Pramaan, retirees can demonstrate their "aliveness" without having to go to their pension office in person. In addition to other government agencies whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboarded on the Jeevan Pramaan platform, it is intended for retirees of the Central and state governments.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Railways, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), the Pensioners' Welfare Associations (PWAs), the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), and 19 pension disbursing banks are among them.