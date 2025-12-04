Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Dormant bank account worrying you? Here's how to revive it and access money

Dormant bank account worrying you? Here's how to revive it and access money

Reactivating a dormant bank account requires only a brief visit, updated KYC documents and a token transaction

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A bank account that has no customer transactions for two years is tagged as “dormant” or “inoperative” but the money in it remains safe. Customers cannot withdraw money or make online transfers until the account is reactivated.
 

Why accounts become dormant

 
Banks classify accounts as dormant to prevent misuse, fraud, and identity risks. Common reasons include:
 
• Salary credits stop after the account holder changes job
• Shift to another primary bank account
• Long-term non-operation due to relocation
• Joint accounts forgotten after life events

Also Read

Taking photos of woman not engaged in 'private act' won't be voyeurism: SC

Bahrain's Golden Visa now accessible with Rs 3 crore property spend

India seals $2 bn Russian nuclear submarine deal ahead of Putin's visit

SC directs states to deploy more staff to support BLOs on SIR duty

Who is Luana Lopes Lara? Meet the 29-year-old self-made woman billionaire

 
The account continues to earn interest, but transactions are restricted until you complete a short KYC and verification process.
 

Steps to reactivate your dormant account

 
The reactivation process is broadly similar across banks, though documentation and form formats may differ.
 
1. Visit the home branch (or request digital initiation)
Most banks still require an in-person verification for dormant accounts. Some allow you to start the request online but will ask you to visit the branch for final authentication.
 
2. Submit updated KYC documents
You will typically need:
• PAN
• Aadhaar or another valid address proof
• A recent photograph
• A filled reactivation request form
 
If the address or mobile number has changed, update these details during the same visit.
 
3. Perform a small transaction
A token deposit or withdrawal, often as little as Rs 100, helps the bank mark the account as operational again. This is mandatory in many institutions after KYC is verified.
 

Charges and safety of your funds

 
Banks do not levy a penalty for reactivation. The only costs may be for new chequebooks or replacement debit cards, if you choose to request them. Your balance remains protected throughout; banks are not permitted to forfeit funds in dormant accounts. If an account stays untouched for ten years or more, the money is moved to the Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, but it can still be claimed at any time through the bank.
 

How to avoid dormancy in future

 
A simple transaction every few months keeps an account active. Setting a small standing instruction, such as a recurring deposit or a monthly transfer, can ensure the account remains in regular use.
 
This process is designed to protect customers, and reactivation is largely hassle-free. A short visit and updated documentation are usually all it takes to resume full access to your funds.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How much salary is 'truly enough'? Breakdown shows why most get it wrong

Worli India's ultra-luxury capital with ₹5,500-cr apartment deals in 2 yrs

Sonu Nigam rents out commercial unit in Santacruz East for Rs 19 lakh/month

December home loan rates start at 7.35%: Check latest lender offers here

Dec car loan rates start at 7.6%; EMIs around Rs 10,000: Check full list

Topics :BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story