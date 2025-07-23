Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation obliged to reply to application within 30 days

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
If you are struggling with delays or lack of clarity about your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, filing an application under the Right to Information (RTI) could help cut the red tape. Under the RTI Act, 2005, you can request information from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and receive a response within 30 days.
 
Whether it is a pending claim, incorrect employer contributions, or transfer issues, here’s a simple guide to filing an RTI online.
 

What information can you seek?

 
Before filing an application, be clear about the information you need. RTI is designed for seeking factual data, not explanations or opinions. You can request:
  • Status of EPF withdrawal or transfer claims 
  • Employer contribution details 
  • Updates to your EPF passbook 
  • Reasons for delays in claim settlements
 

Filing RTI online

 
The simplest way to file an RTI is through the government's RTI portal: rtionline.gov.in.

Here’s how to do it:

 
  • Go to the portal and click ‘Submit Request’. 
  • Read the usage guidelines and tick the checkbox confirming you understand them. 
  • Click ‘Submit’ to proceed. 
  • On the online form, under ‘Select Ministry/Department’, choose Ministry of Labour and Employment. 
  • Then, under ‘Select Public Authority’, select Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). 
  • Fill in your details carefully
You will need to provide:
 
-Your full name, gender, and contact details
 
-RTI is only for Indian citizens
 
-Your query regarding EPFO
 
-Any relevant details like claim IDs to help officials trace your request
 
-Pay the application fee
 
-The standard RTI application fee is Rs 10, payable online via debit card, internet banking, or UPI.
 
-Applicants falling under the Below Poverty Line category are exempt but must upload proof.
 

When to expect a response

Once submitted, the Public Information Officer has 30 days to respond. Replies are sent via email or post.
 
Keep a copy of your RTI application and payment receipt for future reference. If there’s no response within 30 days, you can file a first appeal through the same portal

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:11 PM IST

