RTI could help you in knowing EPF claim status: How to file an application

If you are struggling with delays or lack of clarity about your Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account, filing an application under the Right to Information (RTI) could help cut the red tape. Under the RTI Act, 2005, you can request information from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and receive a response within 30 days.

Whether it is a pending claim, incorrect employer contributions, or transfer issues, here’s a simple guide to filing an RTI online.

What information can you seek?

Before filing an application, be clear about the information you need. RTI is designed for seeking factual data, not explanations or opinions. You can request:

Status of EPF withdrawal or transfer claims

Employer contribution details

Updates to your EPF passbook

Reasons for delays in claim settlements Filing RTI online ALSO READ | 96% of EPFO members received interest for FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya The simplest way to file an RTI is through the government’s RTI portal: rtionline.gov.in. Here’s how to do it: Go to the portal and click ‘Submit Request’.

Read the usage guidelines and tick the checkbox confirming you understand them.

Click ‘Submit’ to proceed.

On the online form, under ‘Select Ministry/Department’, choose Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Then, under ‘Select Public Authority’, select Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Fill in your details carefully You will need to provide: