PNB ONE to Axis mobile: Top banking apps to manage & secure your finances

Indian consumers are turning to banking apps to manage their money. As digital services accelerate, such apps have become a popular option for financial management solutions.

“Banking apps have transformed the way we manage our finances, providing many features such as seamless transactions, bill payments, investment opportunities, and credit management, all accessible from a mobile device. These platforms offer convenience, enabling users to monitor expenses, make investment decisions, and efficiently manage loans,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com.

Let us have a look at some banking apps for managing finances:

PNB ONE mobile app

With features such as real-time spending tracking, automated savings, bill payments, investment monitoring and loan applications, PNB ONE provides a comprehensive, real-time snapshot of your financial well-being.

In case you face any issues or have queries related to your finances, you can avail the emergency services like UPI blocking, card hotlisting, stop cheque facility, among others. You can also find the nearest branch for assistance. Prompt customer support ensures that you can manage your finances seamlessly.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank's mobile app enables users to check account summaries, make credit card payments, and pay utility bills. The app also offers a LITE version for users with slower internet connections, ensuring accessibility for all customers.

YONO Lite SBI

The YONO Lite app from the State Bank of India (SBI) supports multiple languages and includes features for voice-assisted transactions. Alongside click-based transactions, you can utilise voice-assisted transactions also in this application.

Kotak811 app

The new Kotak811 app is designed to enhance your experience with debit cards and credit cards. You can access and manage your existing cards right from the app, including setting limits, bill payments, account statements and more.

Axis Mobile

With Axis Mobile users can schedule credit card payments, set limits on debit card purchases, and manage utility bills seamlessly through the app. The feature allows users to provide feedback directly through the app.

IDBI bank GO Mobile+

IDBI's GO Mobile+ app allows users to check account statements, transfer funds, and recharge prepaid mobiles, making it a versatile tool for everyday banking needs.

Baroda M-Connect Plus

Bank of Baroda's M-Connect Plus app supports multiple regional languages. It enables customers to make credit card payments and transfer funds effortlessly while providing a complete view of transaction history.

PhonePe

PhonePe is a widely used digital payment platform that enables users to make instant payments through UPI, pay bills, invest in mutual funds, and buy insurance. It also offers a variety of cashback and rewards, making transactions more rewarding for users.

Google Pay

Google Pay provides a seamless digital payment experience by allowing users to send money, pay bills, and shop online. The app offers a user-friendly interface and supports multiple banks for hassle-free UPI transactions.

“While leveraging this digital ease, one must stay cautious. Protecting sensitive data, avoiding suspicious links, and enabling multi-factor authentication are crucial for security. Cyber threats like phishing and frauds are prevalent, making it essential to download apps only from trusted sources and verify transactions before proceeding. While these apps empower financial independence, responsible usage ensures that security is never compromised. By staying vigilant, customers can benefit from digital banking without compromising on their safety and finances,” Shetty said.