Prime Minister Internship Scheme registration ends Nov 10: How to apply

Registrations at the portal for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), a 12-month programme that will prepare young people for the job market, will close on November 10, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has said.

About PM Internship scheme

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the scheme in her Budget speech on July 23 and started on October 3. PMIS is being rolled out in two phases, aiming to train 10 million youth over a five-year period. The internships will last for 12 months, with at least half of the program focusing on hands-on work experience.

Under PMIS, interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 throughout the 12-month programme. This stipend is funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from participating companies, with Rs 500 provided by the company and Rs 4,500 contributed by the government. Additionally, interns will receive a one-time grant of Rs 6,000 to cover incidental expenses during the internship.

Some prominent companies offering internships include Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Max Life Insurance, Eicher Motor etc.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have the highest share of internships spread across 745 districts in the country.

Benefits of the scheme

Interns will acquire practical skills by working in real-world business settings. The stipend provided will help interns meet their basic expenses during the internship. This experience will enhance their employability, paving the way for future job opportunities.

How to apply for PMIS

Visit the official website — pminternship.mca.gov.in.

On the homepage, scroll down and you will see a register option. Select the link and a new page will open.

Fill in the registration details and required documents, and select the submit button.

There is no registration or application fee. Based on the candidate's provided details, a resume will be generated automatically, allowing each student to apply for up to five opportunities aligned with their preferences.