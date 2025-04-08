Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Want to invest? Gurugram, Gr Noida, Bhubaneswar see highest price growth

Gurugram region that has seen the strongest market performance, with property values increasing by a notable 33.9% in the last year alone.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Gurugram, Greater Noida and Bhubaneswar have been the strongest performing areas of the Indian property market over the last year having registered the highest rates of annual price growth, shows data analysed by eXp India.
 
 The analysis shows that it’s the Gurugram region that has seen the strongest market performance, with property values increasing by a notable 33.9% in the last year alone. Property prices touched  Rs 14,012 per square foot in Q4 2024, up from Rs 10,464 per square foot in Q4 2023. 
 
 Greater Noida has seen the second strongest rate of growth at 24.2%, with Bhubaneswar sitting in third where property values are up 22.1% over the last year.
 
 Coimbatore (+21.1%) and Noida (21%) have also seen an annual rate of growth in excess of 20%.
 
eXp India analysed the latest market data for Q4 2024, looking at how property values have changed across the Indian property market on an annual basis (Q4 2023).
 
Thiruvananthapuram has seen the largest decline with property values falling by -5.8% on an annual basis, whilst Howrah (-3.5%) and Ludhiana (-1.6%) have also seen a decline.

Whilst house prices across Delhi are up over the course of the year, the annual rate of growth of 0.4% is the lowest of all areas to have seen positive movement. 
Navi Mumbai saw a price jump of 19.8%, with prices climbing from Rs 12,480 to Rs 14,951 per square foot. 
 
Faridabad, another NCR area, also experienced a positive growth of 14.2%, reflecting the growing demand for affordable housing just outside Delhi. This has made Faridabad a desirable location for homebuyers looking for better value compared to the capital. 
Cities like Bhopal, Ghaziabad, and Vasai Virar also saw positive price movements in the range of 13% to 14%, driven by increasing urbanization, growing industrial hubs, and a rising number of professionals seeking affordable housing in Tier-2 cities. Farther down the list, markets such as Gandhinagar, Chennai, and New Town Kolkata recorded modest increases, with prices growing in the range of 8% to 9%.  Here are the pockets with the highest price growth in the last one year 
  Data sourced from Residex and based on Q4 2023 vs Q4 2024 - Rs (Indian Rupee) Per Sq. Ft     
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

