Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SGB 2017 investors set for 250% returns: Here's all you need to know

SGB 2017 investors set for 250% returns: Here's all you need to know

Sovereign Gold Bond 2017-18 Series II matures on July 28; investors to receive Rs 9,924 per gram along with interest. Here's how the returns stack up and what to check before redemption.

SBG, sovereign gold bonds
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2017-18 Series II, issued in July 2017, are set to receive the maturity proceeds on July 28, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the final redemption price has been fixed at Rs 9,924 per gram, delivering more than 250 per cent returns for those who stayed invested for the full eight-year tenure.
 

How the final payout was calculated

According to the RBI’s release dated July 25, 2025, the redemption price has been derived based on the simple average of closing gold prices of 999 purity, published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), over three working days in the preceding week (July 21–25).
 
This calculation method is consistent with SGB scheme norms and ensures alignment with prevailing market prices.
 
From Rs 2,830 to Rs 9,924: A solid gold gain
 
The issue price of the SGB 2017-18 Series II was Rs 2,830 per gram (excluding the Rs 50 online discount). With the final redemption value now at Rs 9,924 per gram, investors have gained Rs 7,094 per gram over eight years, translating to an absolute return of 250.67 per cent, excluding interest income.
 
In addition to the price appreciation, investors also earned 2.5 per cent annual simple interest, paid semi-annually, making the total effective yield even higher.

Redemption process: What investors should know

SGBs have a fixed maturity of eight years, with an early exit option after five years. One month prior to maturity, investors receive an intimation from their bank or broker. The proceeds are automatically credited to the registered bank account on the redemption date.
 
It is important to update any change in bank details or email ID with the relevant intermediary before the maturity date to ensure a smooth payout.

What are Sovereign Gold Bonds?

SGBs are government securities issued by the RBI on behalf of the Government of India. Denominated in grams of gold, they offer a way to invest in gold without the costs and risks of holding it physically.
 
They are particularly attractive due to:
 
-Capital gains tax exemption if held till maturity
 
-Assured 2.5 per cent annual interest
 
-Backing by the sovereign guarantee 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akshay Kumar sells 2 Borivali East flats for ₹7.1 Cr, nets up to 99% gain

Riding demand wave, Lodha to launch ₹25,000 Cr worth homes by March 2026

DLF-Trident JV sells ₹2,300 Cr worth luxury flats in Mumbai in just 7 days

Data-for-India founder's ₹113 Cr Vasant Vihar buy signals South Delhi boom

Premium

What to avoid in a will: Unequal shares, coercion, vague language

Topics :Sovereign Gold BondBS Web ReportsGold

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story