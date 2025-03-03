RuPay Select Debit Card : Get travel, health perks, and more from April 1

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The card also includes personal accident insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh

Rupay
RuPay is a domestic payment network, launched in 2012 by the NPCI
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
The RuPay Select Debit Card will introduce new benefits from April 1, 2025, offering perks for travel, fitness, and health. One of the main features is the lounge access programme, allowing one domestic airport lounge visit per quarter and two international lounge visits per year.  
 
The card also includes personal accident insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh, provided the cardholder has made at least one RuPay transaction in the 30 days before the accident.  
 
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) announced these changes in a circular released on February 25, 2025.  
 
Benefits for cardholders  
 
RuPay Select Debit Cardholders will have access to:  
 
Complimentary airport lounge visits – one domestic visit per quarter and two international visits per year at participating lounges (terms apply).  

Personal accident insurance – up to Rs 10 lakh for accidental death or permanent total disability, subject to a RuPay transaction within 30 days before the accident.  
Gym membership – one complimentary gym membership per quarter, with options for either 90 days of home workouts or 30 days of offline sessions.  
Health check-up & golf benefits – one free health check-up package per quarter, along with a complimentary golf lesson or round.  
 
Pricing and utilisation limits  
 
The bundled cost of these benefits is Rs 2,500 per card annually, charged quarterly to banks based on reported RuPay Select Debit Cards.  
 
Usage is capped as follows:  
 
Gym and golf – 1 per cent of the total card base  
Health check-ups and OTT subscriptions – 2 per cent of the total card base  
Spa and lounge access – 3 per cent of the total card base  
 
Banks can manage the number of visits allowed, and any usage beyond the set limits will incur additional costs.  
 
How to redeem benefits  
 
Cardholders can redeem their benefits by visiting the RuPay Select page at https://www.rupay.co.in/our-cards/rupay-debit/rupay-select.  
 
To register, they must provide:  
 
Full name  
Card type and name  
First six or eight digits and last four digits of the card number  
Mobile number and email address  
Location  
Desired password  
 
After creating a password, customers can log in using their registered email ID and password to access available benefits.  
 
To redeem a benefit, they must complete a nominal Re 1 transaction using their RuPay Select Debit Card. The coupon details will be sent via email within 24-48 hours.  
 
For spa and health check-ups, appointments must be scheduled through the RuPay Select support team via phone or email.
First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

