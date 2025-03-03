PNB urges customers to update KYC by March 26 to avoid account restrictions

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has urged its customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by March 26, 2025, to ensure uninterrupted banking services. The bank’s directive aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) guidelines and applies to customers whose accounts were due for KYC updates as of December 31, 2024.

PNB has requested customers to provide updated documents, including identity proof, address proof, a recent photograph, PAN/Form 60, income proof, and registered mobile numbers (if not available previously).

The KYC update can be completed by visiting any PNB branch, using the PNB ONE mobile app, Internet Banking Services (IBS), or sending the required documents via registered email or post to their base branch.

The bank has cautioned that failure to update KYC details within the stipulated time may lead to restrictions on account operations. To facilitate a smooth process, customers can visit their nearest PNB branch or check the official website (https://www.pnbindia.in/) for further details.

Beware of fraudulent links

PNB has also issued a cautionary note, warning customers against clicking or downloading links/files received from unverified sources for KYC updates. Customers are advised to rely only on official banking channels to avoid falling prey to cyber fraud.

Steps to complete eKYC via PNB One App:

Download the PNB One app from the Google play store or Apple app store.

Log in using your credentials.

Navigate to the KYC update section in the app.

Check if your KYC update is pending.

If the status indicates a pending update, click on ‘update KYC.’

Authenticate your identity using the OTP-based Aadhaar verification process.

Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Ensure that your mobile number is linked with Aadhaar for OTP authentication.