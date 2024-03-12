Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Safe investment option: What is a fixed deposit; how does it work

Safe investment option: What is a fixed deposit; how does it work

An amount deposited with a bank or financial institution must not be withdrawn prematurely

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fixed deposits are a popular way to invest money as they are safe and offer good returns in comparison to savings accounts. A fixed deposit (FD) is an investment in which an individual puts a lump sum amount with a bank or a financial institution for a specific period of time. The amount deposited earns interest at a fixed rate set at the time of account opening. FD holders can choose to receive the earned interest on a monthly, quarterly, half yearly or annual basis.

The return on a FD is guaranteed and there is no risk of  capital loss – unlike a market investment in which returns fluctuate over time. Once the amount has been deposited in a FD, it is unaffected by market fluctuations. Thus, the returns on your deposit are assured.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


How does a fixed deposit work?

When individuals open a FD account, they deposit a specific sum of money for a period varying from seven days to 10 years. The amount should not be withdrawn until maturity.

The interest rate offered on a FD is influenced by both the investment period and deposited amount. Longer investment duration results in a higher interest rate. The interest earned is either credited to the investor's savings account – many banks mandate FD holders to maintain a savings account – or reinvested in the FD at the end of the agreed-upon tenure.

Such deposits come in various types: Regular FDs for standard investments, monthly recurring FDs, tax-saving FDs, senior citizen FDs with higher interest rates, flexi FDs offering deposit flexibility, corporate FDs by non-banking entities, and FDs for children.

Recurring deposits

Recurring deposits are suited for individuals with a consistent salary or those with a modest annual income. Individuals have to deposit a fixed portion of their income monthly for a set period. After maturity, the principal amount is returned along with the interest earned. The requirement to make regular deposits also helps one to develop a savings habit.

Factors to consider

Begin by comparing the interest rates offered by different banks, select an option that gives the best return.

Evaluate the lender’s credibility by examining the safety measures associated with the fixed deposit

Research the reputation and financial stability of the bank to make an informed decision

Choose a bank that has a good customer service

Also Read

Best time to book FDs is from now to 6 months but stay away from floating FDs

Green deposits offering higher interest than regular FDs, should you pick

Savings stagnate for Indians in 2023, MFs pip FDs as top investment choice

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

Explained: Big changes for SBI, ICICI, Axis, Yes Bank credit card users in March 2024

Debt funds steal the show in Feb 2024, liquid funds get maximum inflows

NSC or 5-year FD? Which is the better tax-saving investment option?

Tax dept finds inconsistencies in transaction report of market entity

File updated ITR before Mar 31 to reduce risk of scrutiny, penalties

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fixed DepositFixed depositsPersonal Finance Guide to Personal Finance

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story