Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Save Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh under new income tax slabs from April 2025

Save Rs 80,000 to Rs 1.4 lakh under new income tax slabs from April 2025

The Budget proposes revised slabs and rates, which Sitharaman said would reduce the tax burden on the middle class, allowing for greater disposable income

Saving, Save Money
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
There will be no income tax payable for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday while presenting the Union Budget 2025. Including the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, the tax-free limit rises to Rs 12.75 lakh.
 
New tax structure  
The budget proposes revised slabs and rates, which Sitharaman said would reduce the tax burden on the middle class, allowing for greater disposable income.  
 
Tax rates under the new regime:  
Rs 0 - Rs 4 lakh: Nil  
Rs 4 - Rs 8 lakh: 5%  

Also Read

Budget 2025 reinforces India's strong macro positioning in a fragile world

There is no plan to phase out old tax regime: CBDT Chairman Ravi Agrawal

I-T relief fuels consumption Budget: FM focuses on agri, MSMEs, exports

Union Budget 2025: 9 out of 10 taxpayers will now pay zero income tax

Budget 2025 FAQs: Key tax, insurance and investment changes explained

Rs 8 - Rs 12 lakh: 10%  
Rs 12 - Rs 16 lakh: 15%  
Rs 16 - Rs 20 lakh: 20%  
Rs 20 - Rs 24 lakh: 25%  
Above Rs 24 lakh: 30%  
 
The revised rates apply to regular income sources such as salaries, pensions and bank deposits. Capital gains, which are taxed separately, do not fall under this structure.  
 
Expected tax savings  
 
An analysis by EY India shows how much salaried individuals will save under the new tax regime, assuming only the standard deduction of Rs 75,000 is claimed.  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 12.75 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 83,200  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 0  
Tax saved: Rs 83,200  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 15 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 1,30,000  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 97,500  
Tax saved: Rs 32,500  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 16 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 1,53,400  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 1,13,100  
Tax saved: Rs 40,300  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 20 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 2,78,200  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 1,92,400  
Tax saved: Rs 85,800  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 24.75 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 4,26,400  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 3,12,000  
Tax saved: Rs 1,14,400  
 
Gross taxable income: Rs 25 lakh  
Current tax payable: Rs 4,34,200  
Proposed tax payable: Rs 3,19,800  
Tax saved: Rs 1,14,400   
 
Push for new tax regime  
EY India’s analysis indicates that taxpayers opting for the new tax regime in FY 2024-25 will benefit further in FY 2025-26 due to the revised slabs.  
 
Shalini Jain, tax partner at EY India, said the government’s decision to adjust the new regime while leaving the old structure unchanged suggests a clear push towards wider adoption.  
 
“Budget 2025 has made significant changes to income tax slabs under the new tax regime while keeping the tax slabs unchanged in the old tax regime. This demonstrates that the government wants to encourage wider adoption of the new tax regime to ease the burden on both the taxpayers and the income tax authorities,” she said.  
 
She added that salaried individuals with a net taxable income of Rs 12 lakh will now pay no tax due to the enhanced rebate. Even those in the highest tax bracket stand to save Rs 1,14,400.  
 
According to EY, around 72% of taxpayers opted for the new regime in FY 2023-24. With the latest changes, that number is expected to rise further.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tax saving tips: How you can legally pay zero tax on Rs 13.7 lakh salary

India reviewing crypto stance amid shifting global regulatory landscape

Budget 2025: Relief on 2 self-occupied properties, without riders

What is standard deduction for salary, pension income post Budget 2025?

Budget 2025 extends tax benefits to NPS Vatsalya under section 80CCD(1B)

Topics :Income taxBudget 2025

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story