₹8 Cr credit, 0 forex, VIP lounges-Inside Kotak's invite-only banking club

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday launched Kotak Solitaire—an invitation-only banking experience designed for India’s truly affluent families. But unlike premium accounts you can walk in and open, Solitaire isn’t for everyone. You don’t apply. You’re invited.

A Banking Experience You Can’t Buy Into—Only Belong To

Solitaire is invitation-only, reserved for individuals and families with a deep, multi-dimensional financial relationship with Kotak. It’s not about account balances—it’s about Total Relationship Value across deposits, investments, loans, insurance, and demat holdings offered by the Bank and it is calculated at a family level.

“Solitaire recognizes success, respects ambition, and reimagines what banking should feel like,” said Rohit Bhasin, President - Head of Affluent, NRI, and Business Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Why it matters for affluent families For India’s fast-growing wealthy segment, standard banking no longer meets elevated expectations. Through in-depth research, Kotak found affluent customers felt largely invisible—underserved, with fragmented experiences across product lines and little personal recognition. Solitaire seeks to change that with features such as: ₹8 Crore Pre-Approved Credit Lines across home, personal, and credit card loans

Family-First Banking, including shared privileges and credit limits

Segment-Specific Offerings tailored to salaried professionals and entrepreneurs

Dedicated Relationship Managers for high-touch service

A unified platform across Kotak’s banking, wealth, and insurance products Solitaire Credit Card: The Lifestyle Enabler The invite-only Solitaire Credit Card brings more than luxury —it delivers loyalty rewards and savings designed for families:

Zero forex markup, making it ideal for international travel

10% Airmiles on travel spends, with a cap of ₹1 lakh Airmiles per statement cycle

Unlimited lounge access, even for add-on cardholders and their guests

No annual fee, and generous redemption options across airlines and hotels

Fuel surcharge waived for transactions up to Rs 7500

“This card doesn’t just reward you—it respects your journey,” said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards. “It’s designed for those who’ve earned their place at the top—and want their family to enjoy the same level of service and recognition.” Solitaire is Kotak’s way of saying, “We see you”—not just your money. But it’s not for everyone. You can’t apply. You must be invited. And that exclusivity? That’s exactly the point. Is it worth it? If you qualify, the benefits are compelling: preferential service, curated offers, significant credit access, and family-first design. For frequent fliers, business families, and those managing multi-asset portfolios, Solitaire may offer more value—and dignity—than legacy wealth programs.