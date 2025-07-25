Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ₹8 Cr credit, 0 forex, VIP lounges-Inside Kotak's invite-only banking club

olitaire isn't something you apply for. You're invited, and that too based not merely on account balances, but on something Kotak calls Total Relationship Value

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday launched Kotak Solitaire—an invitation-only banking experience designed for India’s truly affluent families. But unlike premium accounts you can walk in and open, Solitaire isn’t for everyone. You don’t apply. You’re invited.

A Banking Experience You Can’t Buy Into—Only Belong To

Solitaire is invitation-only, reserved for individuals and families with a deep, multi-dimensional financial relationship with Kotak. It’s not about account balances—it’s about Total Relationship Value across deposits, investments, loans, insurance, and demat holdings offered by the Bank and it is calculated at a family level.

“Solitaire recognizes success, respects ambition, and reimagines what banking should feel like,” said Rohit Bhasin, President - Head of Affluent, NRI, and Business Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Why it matters for affluent families

For India’s fast-growing wealthy segment, standard banking no longer meets elevated expectations. Through in-depth research, Kotak found affluent customers felt largely invisible—underserved, with fragmented experiences across product lines and little personal recognition.

 

Solitaire seeks to change that with features such as:

  • ₹8 Crore Pre-Approved Credit Lines across home, personal, and credit card loans
  • Family-First Banking, including shared privileges and credit limits
  • Segment-Specific Offerings tailored to salaried professionals and entrepreneurs
  • Dedicated Relationship Managers for high-touch service
  • A unified platform across Kotak’s banking, wealth, and insurance products

 

Solitaire Credit Card: The Lifestyle Enabler

  • The invite-only Solitaire Credit Card brings more than luxury—it delivers loyalty rewards and savings designed for families:
  • Zero forex markup, making it ideal for international travel
  • 10% Airmiles on travel spends, with a cap of ₹1 lakh Airmiles per statement cycle
  • Unlimited lounge access, even for add-on cardholders and their guests
  • No annual fee, and generous redemption options across airlines and hotels
  • Fuel surcharge waived for transactions up to Rs 7500

 

“This card doesn’t just reward you—it respects your journey,” said Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards. “It’s designed for those who’ve earned their place at the top—and want their family to enjoy the same level of service and recognition.”

Solitaire is Kotak’s way of saying, “We see you”—not just your money. But it’s not for everyone. You can’t apply. You must be invited. And that exclusivity? That’s exactly the point. 

Is it worth it?

If you qualify, the benefits are compelling: preferential service, curated offers, significant credit access, and family-first design. For frequent fliers, business families, and those managing multi-asset portfolios, Solitaire may offer more value—and dignity—than legacy wealth programs.

But the exclusivity comes at a cost: you can’t apply. That means the average high-income earner—even with a seven-figure salary—might not be eligible without deep, multi-layered engagement with Kotak.

Still, for India’s truly affluent families, Solitaire may be one of the few banking programs that finally speaks their language—discreet, discerning, and deeply personal. 

Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

Kotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

