Senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6.8-8.1%: Check offers by top banks

Fixed deposits remain the preferred choice for senior citizens seeking stable returns, with small finance banks leading the market. According to Paisabazaar data as of January 28, these lenders continue to offer the most attractive rates, with some tenures yielding more than 8 per cent annually.

Small finance banks

Suryoday, ESAF, Jana, Utkarsh and Shivalik Small Finance Banks offer rates ranging from 7.95 per cent to 8.10 per cent on select tenures for senior citizens. One-year deposits at some small finance banks yield over 7 per cent, higher than what most large private or public sector banks offer.

Private and public banks Among private sector lenders, Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, YES Bank and DCB Bank offer senior citizen rates up to 7.7–7.75 per cent on medium-term deposits. Large private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer 6.95–7.20 per cent across standard tenures. Public sector banks remain more conservative, with State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda and Bank of India offering senior citizen rates mostly in the 6.8–7.2 per cent range. Some banks also provide additional benefits for super senior citizens (aged 80 and above), adding 0.05–0.3 per cent on top of standard senior rates.