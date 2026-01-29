Senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 6.8-8.1%: Check offers by top banks
Small finance banks are outperforming their larger rivals by offering senior citizens premium yields of over 8%, providing a crucial safety net for retirement income
|Senior Citizen FD Table
|
Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|
Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
|Highest slab
|
1-year
|
3-year
|
5-year
|
10-year
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.60
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.85
|7.60
|7.25
|7.25
|---
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|7.80
|888 days
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|---
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.10
|444 days
|5.25
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|7.50
|8.00
|7.77
|7.00
|---
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|21 months 1 day to 22 months
|6.50
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.75
|---
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|5 years
|7.45
|7.45
|8.00
|7.45
|---
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|7.95
|2 years
|7.75
|7.70
|7.70
|7.00
|---
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.00
|2 years to 3 years
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|7.25
|---
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|7.20
|5 years to 10 years
|6.75
|6.95
|7.20
|7.20
|---
|Bandhan Bank
|7.70
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.50
|7.50
|6.60
|6.60
|---
|City Union Bank
|7.25
|500 days
|7.00
|6.75
|6.50
|6.50
|0.05% on 271 days to 499 days; 0.25% on 500 days; 0.05% on 501 days to 3 years; 0.10% on above 3 years to 10 years
|CSB Bank
|7.30
|13 months
|5.30
|6.05
|6.05
|6.30
|---
|DBS Bank
|7.10
|376 days to 600 days
|6.80
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|DCB Bank
|7.65
|60 months to 61 months
|7.15
|7.25
|7.65
|7.25
|0.05% on tenures of 37 months to 38 months & 60 months to 61 months **
|Federal Bank
|7.25
|36 months
|6.75
|7.25
|6.90
|6.90
|---
|HDFC Bank
|6.95
|18 months to 3 years
|6.75
|6.95
|6.90
|6.65
|---
|ICICI Bank
|7.10
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.75
|6.95
|7.10
|7.00
|---
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.50
|450 days to 5 years
|6.80
|7.50
|7.50
|6.50
|---
|IndusInd Bank
|7.50
|1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months
|7.25
|7.40
|7.15
|7.00
|---
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.50
|888 days
|7.00
|7.15
|7.10
|7.10
|0.25% on all tenures
|IDBI Bank
|7.00
|700 days - Utsav FD
|6.70
|6.85
|6.75
|6.40
|0.15% on 555 days & 700 days
|Karnataka Bank
|7.05
|555 days
|6.90
|6.55
|6.55
|5.90
|---
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.20
|15 months to less than 2 years
|7.00
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|RBL Bank
|7.70
|18 months to 3 years
