Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here

Mid-Dec bank fixed deposit rates at 5% to 8%: Check best offers here

FD Rates in December: Small finance banks offer the highest interest rates, while private- and public-sector Banks offer generally lower peak rates

Who is offering best fixed deposit rates? You must know before investing

December 2025 Bank FD Rates List

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Interest rates on bank fixed deposits (FD), the preferred savings option of millions, range widely in mid-December, according to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com.
 
Rates range from around 5 per cent to 8 per cent at the upper end, marking the lowest and highest slabs. The spread reflects the pricing strategies of various banks.
 

Small finance banks’ FD rates

Small finance banks (SFBs) continue to quote the most competitive slabs, particularly on specific tenures.
• Jana Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer 8 per cent interest on five-year deposits.
• Slice Small Finance Bank quotes 7.75 per cent for a narrowly defined 18-month window.
 

• Equitas, Shivalik, Utkarsh, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s rates ranging from 7.3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.
• Shorter-term buckets, such as one-year or three-year tenures, often fall in the 7–7.5 per cent range across several SFBs.
 
The rates make small finance banks among the most attractive options for depositors seeking higher yields within the regulated banking system.
 

Private-sector banks’ FD rates

Private-sector banks offer mid-range rates, with their highest slabs typically between 6.6 per cent and 7.2 per cent.
 
• RBL Bank, DCB Bank, and Bandhan Bank quote top rates close to 7.2 per cent.
• IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank offer maximum slabs around 7 per cent.
• Larger lenders, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, cap their highest rates at 6.6–6.7 per cent, with one-year deposits around 6.25–6.45 per cent.
 
These options may appeal to depositors looking for well-established institutions with moderate returns.
 

Public-sector banks’ FD rates

Public-sector banks generally offer lower peak slabs, mostly in the 6.3–6.7 per cent bracket.
 
• Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank list top rates of 6.7 per cent.
 
• Large companies, such as State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, offer highest slabs around 6.3–6.6 per cent, with one-year buckets of 6.2–6.3 per cent.
 
These rates reflect the traditional pricing structures followed by state-run banks.
 

Foreign banks offer narrower choices

Foreign banks are selective in their FD offerings to retail customers.
 
• Deutsche Bank offers a relatively higher slab of 7 per cent on deposits above one year to two years.
• Standard Chartered Bank caps its highest rate at 6.6 per cent.
• HSBC Bank offers a maximum of 5.5 per cent, among the lowest across categories. 

Latest FD rates chart  of Dec 2025

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates
Bank Name
 Interest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab
1-year
3-year
5-year
% Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank 7.10 2 years 1 day to 3 years 6.35 7.10 6.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank 7.30 888 days 7.00 7.00 7.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.60 444 days 4.75 6.00 5.75
Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 5 years 7.25 7.50 8.00
Shivalik Small Finance Bank 7.30 18 months to 24 months 6.00 7.00 6.50
slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.00 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.00
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.45 2 years 7.25 7.20 7.20
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 7.50 2 years to 3 years 6.00 7.50 7.00
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank 6.60 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60
Bandhan Bank 7.20 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.00 5.85
City Union Bank 6.75 365 days 6.75 6.65 6.25
CSB Bank 7.00 13 months 5.00 5.75 5.75
DBS Bank 6.60 376 days to 600 days 6.30 6.40 6.25
DCB Bank 7.20 37 months to 38 months 6.90 7.00 7.00
Federal Bank 6.70 36 months 6.25 6.70 6.50
HDFC Bank 6.60 18 months to less than 21 months 6.25 6.45 6.40
ICICI Bank 6.60 2 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.60 6.60
IDFC FIRST Bank 7.00 450 days to 5 years 6.30 7.00 7.00
IndusInd Bank 7.00 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 6.75 6.90 6.65
Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.00 888 days 6.50 6.75 6.50
Karur Vysya Bank 6.80 400 days 6.55 6.55 6.55
Karnataka Bank 6.65 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15
Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.70 391 days to less than 2 years 6.25 6.40 6.25
RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70
SBM Bank India 7.10 Above 15 months to 3 years 2 days 7.00 7.10 7.00
South Indian Bank 6.60 1 year 6.60 6.20 5.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 6.90 400 days (TMB400) 6.80 6.60 6.60
YES Bank 7.00 18 months 1 day to less than 5 years 6.65 7.00 6.75
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda 6.60 444 days – BoB Square Drive Deposit Scheme 6.25 6.50 6.40
Bank of India 6.70 450 days - Star Swarnim 6.25 6.25 6.00
Bank of Maharashtra 6.60 500 days 6.20 5.25 5.00
Canara Bank 6.15 555 days 5.90 5.90 5.90
Central Bank of India
 

Topics : FD rates fixed deposit rates BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

