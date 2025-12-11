Home / Finance / Personal Finance / What are the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals?

What are the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals?

Check out the term insurance rates from various insurers for young male professionals living in a large city

life insurance, insurance
Insurance
BS Reporter New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
If you are around 30 years old, live in a metro, and plan to buy term insurance, look up Policybazaar’s table to compare premium rates. The reason is simple: term insurance offers a safe way to ensure the financial stability of your family and dependants, since families of the self-employed face significant financial uncertainty upon the policyholder’s death.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

As AQI levels hit sky-high levels, urban Indians gravitate to getaway homes

Fund review: Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

Aadhaar misuse? mAadhaar's new tools help you see and selectively share

Multifold gains for SGB 2019-20 Series VII investors as RBI allows exit

Mid-Dec home loan rates start at 7.10%: Top lenders' offers and EMIs

Topics :Finance NewsTerm insuranceinsurance premiumPersonal Finance

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story