Sharing your credit card with friend or family? The hidden risks are costly

Sharing card credentials with friends or relatives may seem a harmless favour but it can lead to a costly mistake. The practice not only exposes users to fraud but can also damage credit scores and weaken long-term financial health, experts say.

You carry the entire legal burden

Any transaction made after a cardholder voluntarily shares their card password or OTP is treated as authorised use, according to Saurabh Puri, chief business officer, Zaggle, a fintech company. This means the primary holder is liable for all spends, interest and penalties, even if someone else misuses the card.

Puri cited as example a person who had shared a card with a cousin for an errand. The cousin spent Rs 1.8 lakh over several weeks. “Because the cardholder had voluntarily shared the card, the bank denied chargeback requests,” said Puri. The customer’s credit limit was reduced and their credit score dropped more than 70 points due to delayed repayments.

Overspending or late payments by someone else will still be recorded on the cardholder’s own credit file. Puri notes that the impact can be immediate: High utilisation can trigger a 20–40 point drop One 30-day late payment can shave off 60–100 points Persistent overdue amounts can depress scores for six to twelve months Such setbacks not only raise future borrowing costs but can also disrupt plans for home loans or business credit. Fraud liability also falls on you Even if misuse appears fraudulent, banks typically classify cases involving voluntarily shared cards as negligence. “For add-on cards or voluntarily shared cards, the primary holder remains 100 per cent liable unless there is proven cyber fraud,” Puri said. Defaults or over-limit spending by another user continue to affect the primary holder’s repayment obligation and bureau record.