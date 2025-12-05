Rs 170 bn dues, 34,000 unsold flats: what DDA's data means for home buyers

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has liabilities of almost Rs 17,000 crore and more than 34,000 unsold flats in the city, Lok Sabha was told recently.

The agency has assured the government that its dues are being serviced on time, said Tokhan Sahu, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, in a written reply, according to PTI. He said there is no evidence of mismanagement or administrative inefficiency.

According to Sahu, DDA’s liabilities stood at Rs 16,987.98 crore as on March 31. Data shows

62,801 DDA flats constructed in Narela, of which 31,314 units have been allotted.

31,487 units in Narela are unsold. Total unsold DDA inventory across Delhi: 34,052 flats. For prospective homebuyers, the large inventory signals availability across categories and locations, particularly in newer sub-cities such as Narela, where the bulk of the unsold stock lies. New launches expected this year As DDA tries to improve uptake, more housing supply is expected in the current financial year: 1,026 MIG (two-bedroom) flats in Karkardooma under the DDA Towering Heights Housing Scheme 2025 will be made available. 3,666 flats in Narela, including 900 HIG (three-bedroom) units, 1,750 MIG (two-bedroom) units, and

1,016 EWS units are also likely to be offered before the financial year closes, PTI reported. What this means for homebuyers For retail buyers, especially those seeking relatively affordable housing in Delhi, the high number of unsold units may translate into: Better chances of securing allotment, given the depth of inventory. Potentially competitive pricing as DDA continues to push sales across new launches. A wider choice of configurations, from EWS units to HIG flats. However, experts advise buyers should evaluate connectivity, social infrastructure, and long-term livability, particularly in developing areas such as Narela, before committing.