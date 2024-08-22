Sri Lanka to offer visa-free entry to Indians, 34 other nations from Oct 1

Good news for Indians planning a trip to the 'Pearl of the Indian Ocean'! The Sri Lankan government has announced visa-free access for citizens from 35 countries, including India, the UK, and the US, starting from October 1, 2024. "This visa-free entry will be available for a period of six months," said Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando, as quoted by news agency PTI.

This decision follows a Supreme Court interim order on August 2 suspending the e-visa portal run by IVS-GBS and VFS Global. Since the free visa extension for Indians ended on May 31, 2024, they could apply for an e-visa or opt for a visa on arrival. With the e-visa service now suspended, Indians can still choose the visa-on-arrival option until October 1. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The current visa fee for Indians is $50, or approximately Rs 4,197.

Who will benefit?

Citizens from various countries, including India, the UK, China, the US, and Germany, will enjoy this visa-free travel to Sri Lanka. The full list includes countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand. Other nations on the list are Malaysia, Japan, France, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, Belarus, Iran, Sweden, South Korea, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and New Zealand.

What is visa-free travel?

Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without obtaining a visa beforehand. This makes travel easier as it avoids complex visa processes and saves on visa fees. Several countries have agreements with India allowing Indians to visit without lengthy procedures.

In most cases, you only need a passport to pass through customs in visa-free countries. However, some countries may require additional documents like proof of onward travel. In certain places, you might also need to pay an airport or departure tax.

Sri Lanka's attempt to woo Indian travellers

Indian travellers have consistently been the largest group visiting Sri Lanka, accounting for 20% of the total arrivals in 2023. The new visa-free policy is expected to further boost these numbers.

In fact, Sri Lanka had already taken steps to attract more Indian visitors. In October 2023, the country waived visa fees for tourists from India and six other nations, a policy that was extended until May 31, 2024. Additionally, Harin Fernando has been actively promoting tourism in India through roadshows, encouraging more visitors to explore Sri Lanka.

As per the latest data available from the Sri Lanka Development Authority, Sri Lanka received 246,922 Indians in 2024, followed by 123,992 from UK.

Boost for Sri Lanka's tourism

Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has faced challenges in recent years, particularly after the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which led to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals. The introduction of visa-free travel for citizens of 35 countries is a significant step towards reviving the industry and attracting more international visitors.

Sri Lanka earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first six months of 2024, up from $875 million dollars during the same period last year, according to the central bank.

List of visa-free countries for Indian nationals

Sri Lanka

Visa-free: 30 days

Angola

Visa-free: 30 days

Barbados

Visa-free: 90 days

Bhutan

Visa-free: 14 days

Dominica

Visa-free: 180 days

El Salvador

Visa-free: 90 days

Fiji

Visa-free: 120 days

Gambia

Visa-free: 90 days

Grenada

Visa-free: 90 days

Haiti

Visa-free: 90 days

Iran

Visa-free: 15 days

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Visa-free: 14 days

Kiribati

Visa-free: 90 days

Macao

Visa-free: 30 days

Malaysia

Visa-free: 30 days

Mauritius

Visa-free: 90 days

Micronesia

Visa-free: 30 days

Nepal

Palestinian Territories

Rwanda

Visa-free: 30 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Visa-free: 90 days

Senegal

Visa-free: 90 days

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Visa-free: 90 days

Thailand

Visa-free: 30 days

Trinidad and Tobago

Visa-free: 90 days

Vanuatu

Visa-free: 30 days

What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?



A valid passport

Maximum duration of stay

Proof of return or onward ticket

Proof of sufficient funds

Proof of accommodation

Travel/Medical insurance

Criminal record check

Customs and declarations