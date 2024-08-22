Sri Lanka to offer visa-free entry to Indians, 34 other nations from Oct 1

Good news for Indians planning a trip to the 'Pearl of the Indian Ocean'! The Sri Lankan government has announced visa-free access for citizens from 35 countries, including India, the UK, and the US, starting from October 1, 2024. "This visa-free entry will be available for a period of six months," said Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando, as quoted by news agency PTI.
This decision follows a Supreme Court interim order on August 2 suspending the e-visa portal run by IVS-GBS and VFS Global. Since the free visa extension for Indians ended on May 31, 2024, they could apply for an e-visa or opt for a visa on arrival. With the e-visa service now suspended, Indians can still choose the visa-on-arrival option until October 1.
The current visa fee for Indians is $50, or approximately Rs 4,197.
Who will benefit?
Citizens from various countries, including India, the UK, China, the US, and Germany, will enjoy this visa-free travel to Sri Lanka. The full list includes countries like the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Australia, Denmark, Poland, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Nepal, Indonesia, Russia, and Thailand. Other nations on the list are Malaysia, Japan, France, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, Belarus, Iran, Sweden, South Korea, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and New Zealand.
What is visa-free travel?
More From This Section
Visa-free travel means you can enter a country without obtaining a visa beforehand. This makes travel easier as it avoids complex visa processes and saves on visa fees. Several countries have agreements with India allowing Indians to visit without lengthy procedures.
In most cases, you only need a passport to pass through customs in visa-free countries. However, some countries may require additional documents like proof of onward travel. In certain places, you might also need to pay an airport or departure tax.
Sri Lanka's attempt to woo Indian travellers
Indian travellers have consistently been the largest group visiting Sri Lanka, accounting for 20% of the total arrivals in 2023. The new visa-free policy is expected to further boost these numbers.
In fact, Sri Lanka had already taken steps to attract more Indian visitors. In October 2023, the country waived visa fees for tourists from India and six other nations, a policy that was extended until May 31, 2024. Additionally, Harin Fernando has been actively promoting tourism in India through roadshows, encouraging more visitors to explore Sri Lanka.
As per the latest data available from the Sri Lanka Development Authority, Sri Lanka received 246,922 Indians in 2024, followed by 123,992 from UK.
Boost for Sri Lanka's tourism
Sri Lanka’s tourism sector has faced challenges in recent years, particularly after the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which led to a sharp decline in tourist arrivals. The introduction of visa-free travel for citizens of 35 countries is a significant step towards reviving the industry and attracting more international visitors.
Sri Lanka earned $1.5 billion from tourism in the first six months of 2024, up from $875 million dollars during the same period last year, according to the central bank.
List of visa-free countries for Indian nationals
Sri Lanka
Visa-free: 30 days
Angola
Visa-free: 30 days
Barbados
Visa-free: 90 days
Bhutan
Visa-free: 14 days
Dominica
Visa-free: 180 days
El Salvador
Visa-free: 90 days
Fiji
Visa-free: 120 days
Gambia
Visa-free: 90 days
Grenada
Visa-free: 90 days
Haiti
Visa-free: 90 days
Iran
Visa-free: 15 days
Jamaica
Kazakhstan
Visa-free: 14 days
Kiribati
Visa-free: 90 days
Macao
Visa-free: 30 days
Malaysia
Visa-free: 30 days
Mauritius
Visa-free: 90 days
Micronesia
Visa-free: 30 days
Nepal
Palestinian Territories
Rwanda
Visa-free: 30 days
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Visa-free: 90 days
Senegal
Visa-free: 90 days
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Visa-free: 90 days
Thailand
Visa-free: 30 days
Trinidad and Tobago
Visa-free: 90 days
Vanuatu
Visa-free: 30 days
What are the entry requirements of visa-free countries for Indians?
A valid passport
Maximum duration of stay
Proof of return or onward ticket
Proof of sufficient funds
Proof of accommodation
Travel/Medical insurance
Criminal record check
Customs and declarations