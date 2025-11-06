Tamil Nadu makes land records available on WhatsApp: How to access it

Tamil Nadu, for the first time in the country, has launched a new WhatsApp-based land information service that allows citizens to verify key property details by simply sharing a location pin. According to the news agency, PTI, the initiative aims to make real estate transactions more transparent and reduce the risk of fraudulent or unsafe land purchases.

Instant land checks via WhatsApp

The 24x7 digital service provides instant access to verified land records and safety information drawn from official public databases and planning datasets. It offers critical details such as ownership records, encumbrance status, government guideline value, and zoning information.

An official quoted by PTI said, “Access to reliable land information is a fundamental requirement for secure property transactions. This digital service ensures that individuals, families, and investors can verify land details in seconds, helping prevent misinformation and unsafe purchases.” What you can check Users can instantly receive a range of property-related information, including: Encumbrance Certificate (EC) summary

Patta and ownership details

Government guideline value

Survey number and boundary reference

Zoning and planning data

Flood zone and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) alerts

FSI (Floor Space Index) references

Stamp duty and registration fee information

Nearby government or temple/Waqf land checks How to use the service? To access the facility: