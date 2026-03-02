Thinking of converting credit card purchases into EMIs? Here's how to do it

Converting large credit card purchases into equated monthly instalments (EMIs) has become a common way for consumers to manage expensive buys without immediately straining monthly cash flow.

However, while the facility improves short-term affordability, it can quietly increase the overall cost of a purchase if used without careful evaluation.

Here is how credit card EMIs work and what cardholders should assess before opting for them.

What is a credit card EMI?

A credit card EMI allows a cardholder to split a high-value transaction into fixed monthly repayments over a chosen tenure, typically ranging from three to 24 months.

Instead of paying the full bill during the next billing cycle, the purchase amount is converted into instalments that are repaid along with applicable interest and charges. Importantly, the entire purchase value continues to remain blocked against the card’s credit limit until the EMI is fully repaid. This reduces the available spending limit during the repayment period. How to convert spending into EMIs Most banks offer multiple routes to convert transactions into EMIs: · Selecting the EMI option at checkout while making an online or offline purchase · Converting eligible transactions later through mobile banking or internet banking

· Accepting post-purchase EMI offers shared by the card issuer Eligibility generally depends on available credit limit, transaction size, repayment track record and card variant. Charges investors often overlook The convenience of smaller instalments can mask the actual borrowing cost. Cardholders typically face: · Interest rates: Usually between 12 and 24 per cent annually, depending on the bank and tenure · Processing fee: Around 1–3 per cent of the transaction value as a one-time charge · Foreclosure charges: Applicable if the EMI is prepaid before completion Even so-called zero-cost EMIs may involve discounts adjusted by merchants rather than complete interest waivers.

Key benefits and limitations Advantages · Spreads large expenses into predictable payments · Preserves liquidity for emergencies or routine expenses · Requires minimal documentation as approvals are mostly pre-approved Limitations · Available credit limit remains reduced · Reward points or cashback may not apply in some cases · Multiple EMIs can stretch monthly obligations and affect repayment capacity When does opting for EMI make sense? Credit card EMIs may be useful when the purchase is essential, such as medical expenses or necessary appliances, if immediate savings are insufficient. They can also work where promotional or genuinely low-interest offers are available.