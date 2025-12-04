Thinking of using your EPF to buy a home? Here's what you need to know

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) is meant for retirement but allows withdrawals for specific needs: Buying or building a home is one of the most widely used options. Understanding the rules helps ensure you do not compromise your long-term corpus while meeting your housing goals.

When you can use EPF for housing

EPF withdrawals for housing are allowed after a minimum of three years of continuous service, according to Para 68-BD rule for first-time homebuyers and members of registered housing societies.

Members can withdraw funds for:

Purchasing a residential plot

Buying a ready or under-construction house or flat

Constructing a house on a plot they already own

Paying EMIs on a home loan through the EPFO’s housing scheme (subject to specific conditions)

The permissible withdrawal amount varies depending on the purpose and applicable scheme. For instance, under Para 68B, for buying or constructing a house, you may withdraw up to 36 times your monthly wages (basic plus dearness allowance), capped at the lower of that amount, your total EPF balance (employee + employer shares + interest), or the actual cost. For purchasing a plot, the limit is 24 times monthly wages, similarly capped. Under Para 68-BD, eligible members can withdraw up to 90% of their total EPF corpus or the cost, whichever is lower. Documents and conditions To withdraw for buying or constructing a home, you generally need:

A copy of the sale agreement or allotment letter

Details of the property, including ownership and cost

Your Universal Account Number (UAN) linked with Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account If you are withdrawing to pay home loan EMIs through the EPFO’s facility, the housing society or builder must be registered with the EPFO for this purpose. How to Apply for Withdrawal Most EPF housing withdrawals are processed online: 1. Log into the UAN Member e-Seva portal. 2. Verify KYC details under ‘Manage’. 3. Select Online Services > Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C). 4. Choose Form-31 for partial withdrawal.