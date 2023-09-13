Top 10 business ideas for housewives to monetise their skills in 2024

Housewives know the most about the financial condition of a home as they manage household regular expenses. A housewife has some expectations about themselves or her family but has to wait for the month's end or ask the husband or earning person in the family to make it happen.

We are living in an internet era, and anyone who desires to have some extra income can leverage the internet to make some extra money. In today's world, even women can develop innovative business ideas into reality and earn money according to their interests and skills. We will share the top 10 business ideas for housewives, which they can choose according to their interests and start earning.

Top 10 Business Ideas for Housewives Make Gift Baskets This could be the best business idea for housewives, who have some creative skills and are good with curating gifts. Nowadays, everyone shares gifts on different occasions, and housewives can start their business life with these business ideas. You just have to curate and design gifts for special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, valentine's day, or other important events.

Papad Manufacturer

This is a highly lucrative business idea for housewives. There are plenty of women who started their business with Papad and became highly successful in the business. The demand is very high in the market, and the best part is it doesn't need much capital. Papads are very thin and water-like snacks. It is one of the most successful and profitable business ideas for housewives.

Candle Making

If you are good with creative and imaginative thinking and looking for a business idea to implement your creative mind, then Candle Making business is for you. A housewife can make fancy candles for gift purposes on occasions like birthdays, social functions, housewarming events, and get-togethers. You can start this business with Rs 5000 and Rs 10,000 approximately. You can earn a profit up to Rs 10,000 per day.

E-Book Publishing

E-book publishing is a very good way to earn a hefty sum of money for housewives. Many educated women can't go out to work due to their responsibilities. Such housewives can publish e-books, which is not as complicated as publishing the printed copy. One can publish their e-book through Kindle and Amazon. The best thing about this business is that this doesn't require any capital, and the profit margin changes as per your work.

Making Paper Bags

A very good business idea for housewives is making a prefabricated paper container, which is also known as a paper bag or paper sack. These bags are high in demand as the government has banned polythene bags. These bags are environment friendly, and nowadays, these bags are commonly used for carrying and packaging goods.

A Salon or Beauty Parlour

Housewives can also begin a salon or beauty parlour offering makeup haircuts, draperies, and other beauty treatments. However, this business needs a necessary licence, which is important to obtain to start your beauty parlour. This kind of business can also flourish with the help of blogs and YouTube videos, as many women are already doing. More than that, you can even start teaching classes to earn more money from it.

Cooking Classes

Another best business idea for women is to teach others cooking. You can start this business online or offline. If you know how to cook delicious food, you can share your talent with others and earn money through it. You can start this business with a little or zero investment, and if everything goes well, you can earn a hefty sum of money out of it.

Dance instructor

Women are often good with dancing skills, and being housewives you can monetise your skills. You can start your dancing classes and teach others and it neither requires much capital nor time. This is a highly profitable business idea as nowadays more and more want to make dancing their profession.

Make Bindi

You can start bindi making business with a very low investment. A little piece of velvet fabric with the most suitable glue is called 'Bindi." There are different sizes, colours and image options available. This is one of the most flourishing business ideas for homemakers. The demand for bindi in the Indian market is very high as many women prefer to have bindi on their foreheads.

Fashion Designing

Every woman loves buying clothes, specifically designer clothes. If you are good at designing things, you can start your own fashion design business and offer various designer clothes for women at a nominal price. This is one of the best business ideas for housewives who know the art of designing clothes.