Top 10 states with highest RERA project registrations: Maharashtra, TN lead

India's Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has seen a remarkable increase in registered projects, with 1.19 lakh projects and 97.14 lakh units registered across the top 10 states from 2017 to 2024. According to a recent report by PropEquity, a leading data analytics firm, Maharashtra leads the pack with 48,047 projects, making up 40% of the total registered projects in the top 10 states. Tamil Nadu follows with 19,987 projects, representing a 17% share, while Gujarat has 16,265 projects, contributing 14% of the overall share.

The top ten States with the highest number of projects registered with their respective RERAs are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

"The real estate market across 9 top Tier 1 cities are today valued at over Rs 5.5 lakh crore. Unlike the pre-RERA years, absorption every year, post RERA implementation, has been more than launches (except covid year CY 2020), which shows the maturity that this regulation has ushered amongst developers thereby laying a strong foundation for a $1 trillion real estate economy.”

“The government must look to align strong regulations and compliance with favourable tax policies for both developers and homebuyers in order to achieve this vision," said Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO, PropEquity.

One notable trend highlighted in the report is the average number of units per project. Uttar Pradesh has the highest average with 184 units per project, followed by Rajasthan (156 units) and Gujarat (116 units). The average across the top 10 states stands at 81 units per project, reflecting the increasing scale of real estate developments.

While Maharashtra dominates the number of projects, it is worth noting that Pune leads the cities with the highest number of registered projects—12,346, followed by Thane (8,858 projects) and Hyderabad (7,180 projects). Notably, Delhi-NCR cities did not feature in the top 10, with Gurugram ranked at #25.

Despite a dip in registrations in recent years, the long-term trend suggests that the implementation of RERA has brought about maturity in the market, especially since project absorption has consistently outpaced new launches, except for the COVID-19 year of 2020.

"Amongst cities, the top 10 with highest number of registered projects are Pune with 12,346 projects, Thane with 8858 projects, Hyderabad with 7180 projects, Mumbai with 6923 projects, Chennai with 6426 projects, Navi Mumbai with 5468 projects, Ahmedabad with 5367 projects, Nashik with 3759 projects, Vadodara with 2903 projects and Kolkata with 2680 projects," said the report.

PropEquity has been tracking data from RERA across 20 States since inception which shows that 1.43 lakh projects have been registered comprising 1.11 crore units between January 2017- January 2025.

The number of projects registered with RERA grew by 145% to 25,281 projects between CY2020-2022. It, however, fell by 21% between 2022-2024.

The year 2020 witnessed the least number of project registrations.