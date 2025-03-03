IOB bank user can access Housing Loan Interest Certificate on DigiLocker

In a significant move towards enhancing digital banking accessibility, Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched a new facility enabling customers to download their housing loan interest certificate directly from DigiLocker. This initiative eliminates the need for branch visits, providing a seamless, secure, and efficient way to access financial documents.

With this latest digital integration, IOB customers can now obtain their housing loan interest certificate in just a few simple steps:

Open the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website.

Log in with your credentials.

Navigate to the Indian Overseas Bank section.

Enter your housing loan account number and select the relevant financial year.

Download the housing loan interest certificate.

“The integration of Housing Loan Interest Certificate downloads on DigiLocker is a step forward in making banking more accessible, secure, and convenient for our customers. We will continue to introduce more such digital solutions in the future,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO of Indian Overseas Bank.

With this launch, the bank has now made four key financial documents available via DigiLocker. Customers can already generate their savings and loan account statements, as well as download Form 16 for depositors. The addition of the housing loan interest certificate further strengthens the suite of digital services for customers.

What is DigiLocker?

DigiLocker is an initiative under the central government digital India programme, which provides a secure platform for users to store and access important documents anytime, anywhere. By integrating with DigiLocker, Indian Overseas Bank is making financial document retrieval faster, paperless, and more environmentally sustainable.

How to open a DigiLocker account?

Go to DigiLocker or download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Click on ‘sign up’ or ‘create account’.

Provide your mobile number or Aadhaar number for verification.

You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to proceed.

Create a 6-digit security PIN for two-factor authentication.

Enter your name, date of birth, and gender (as per Aadhaar, if linked).

If you haven’t used Aadhaar for signup, you can link it later for seamless access to government documents.

You can now store, access, and share digital documents like Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, vehicle registration, and mark sheets securely.